How this farmer makes a living off 13ac with organic fruit and veg

A focus on premium, seasonal produce and direct selling has paid off for Liam Ryan since he switched from the high life in London to farming in Kildare

All about the taste: Liam Ryan with strawberries ready for market at Moyleabbey Organic Farm, Ballitore, Co Kildare. Photos: Alf Harvey Expand
Tamara Fitzpatrick

Liam Ryan swapped life in the fast lane in London for organic fruit and vegetable farming on the fertile ground of Co Kildare.

Liam, who grew up on a small dairy farm in north Tipperary, worked in London for some years before returning to Ireland in the early 2000s to pursue his lifelong ambition of becoming an organic farmer.

Now, his 13½-acre Moyleabbey Organic Farm, at Ballitore, Co Kildare, is thriving, supplying locals with premium, seasonal produce.

Privacy