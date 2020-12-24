How the Brexit trade deal was done – blood red lines and gunboat diplomacy (sort of)

After nine months of tough talking, fish fights and gunboat diplomacy (sort of), a Brexit trade deal is done.

Along with the withdrawal agreement last year - parts of which the UK threatened to scrap this summer - the trade accord ends four years of post-referendum uncertainty and 47 years of British EU membership.

It may not have been the easiest trade deal in human history, as one UK minister predicted, but it has been one of the fastest.

The outlines of a deal emerged this week after both sides gave ground on fisheries, with the talks escalated to leaders’ level after negotiators David Frost (for the UK) and Michel Barnier (for the EU) had exhausted all their options.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and UK prime minister Boris Johnson have been in constant contact over the last few days, with a phone call on Monday evening said to have got the talks back on track.

A flurry of diplomatic excitement on Wednesday afternoon turned out to be premature, with negotiators going to ground again that evening.

Brussels was awash with rumours of an accord, and Brexit-watchers grasped at any clues about the timing.

Photos of a tower of pizzas being delivered to the European Commission’s Berlaymont headquarters circulated on Twitter last night as officials dug in for the long haul. At around midnight, Commission spokesman Eric Mamer advised Brexit-watchers to get some sleep.

Talks continued all night and well into Thursday afternoon after a last-minute hiccup over fishing rights.

A deal was not a given, given the ratcheting up of recent tensions on the French border, a summer row over the Irish border and plans for the Royal Navy to patrol UK fishing waters.

In fact, a deal has been in serious doubt since the election of Boris Johnson as UK prime minister last year. He has long been seen as a Brexit bogeyman in Brussels.

EU officials had deep-seated fears about Mr Johnson’s post-Brexit plans to burn the regulatory rulebook, turning the UK into a ‘Singapore-on-Thames’ or a springboard for Chinese companies.

"There were many in Brussels that had doubts about the seriousness of the Johnson government to conclude a deal in time,” said German MEP Martin Schirdewan, a member of the European Parliament’s Brexit coordination group. The UK, he said, was too focused on the “principle of sovereignty” rather than “rational discussion”.

But hardline Brexiteers in the Conservative party - the “swivel eyed loons” of Westminster lore - can now legitimately claim victory, having won a majority in last year’s elections and the top posts in government on a ‘hard Brexit’ ticket.

NO PLAN

Rewind to June 2016, when 52pc of British voters delivered a mandate to leave the EU in a shock referendum, despite not knowing what kind of post-Brexit relationship they wanted with the bloc.

The referendum followed an unsuccessful renegotiation of the UK’s EU membership terms by then-prime minister David Cameron, with the referendum a last-ditch effort to silence the hardliners in his Conservative party.

Neither was there a post-Brexit plan when Mr Cameron’s successor, Theresa May, triggered the EU’s ‘Article 50’ exit clause in March 2017, a move that gave Brussels the upper hand on the timing and choreography of the talks.

Instead, she chose to set out her thinking in a series of speeches, pledging in January 2017 to take the UK out of the EU's border-free single market and customs union.

BLOOD RED LINES

It was a red line that would dog her throughout the talks and set off a domino effect that would eventually result in a customs border down the Irish Sea.

By the end 2017, the Irish government had made the border one of three EU priorities - along with a divorce bill and citizens’ rights - to be solved before any post-Brexit trade deal would be entertained.

The diplomatic coup effectively resulted in the UK agreeing to a special status for Northern Ireland inside the EU's customs union and single market. At the time, it was a temporary “backstop” to kick in should the two sides fail to agree on a trade deal, designed to avoid new infrastructure and checks at the border.

But Theresa May, beholden to 10 Democratic Unionist (DUP) MPs following an ill-judged general election in summer 2017, couldn’t get the agreement through the UK parliament. In 2018, DUP leader Arlene Foster famously rejected any moves to split Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, insisting it was a “blood red” line for her party.

Theresa May spent the next year-and-a-half battling the DUP, arch Brexiteers in her own party and the EU, who feared her late-2018 proposal for a UK-wide backstop would amount to British access to the bloc’s single market through the back door.

By October 2019, when then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar held a high profile meeting with new prime minister Boris Johnson in the Wirral in north-west England, the “backstop" had become a permanent arrangement for Northern Ireland inside the “UK customs territory” but following EU customs and single market rules. The deal was finally approved by the UK last December.

The final chapter in the Irish border saga was closed only last week, after a summertime scrap over UK threats to breach the border deal. Brinkmanship by Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič forced the UK to withdraw the contested clauses in its internal market bill and to allow EU health and safety inspectors to operate in Northern Ireland.

ENTER 2020

The UK formally exited the EU on 31 January, a slight delay to the original timeline and despite new prime minister Boris Johnson’s pledge to “die in a ditch” rather than ask for a Brexit extension.

However, he has held firm on his election pledge to “get Brexit done” this year, refusing an extension to the 11-month transition period that kicked in on 1 February and which expires on New Year’s Eve.

Trade talks began in February, but unlike the divorce negotiations, Ireland was not the star of the show, despite its massive UK trade exposure, worth €5bn a year in exports. Protections for French fishermen, German car manufacturers, Dutch ports and EU single market principles dominated the often fraught talks.

Enter Covid-19, which threw a major spanner in the works, with negotiators unable to meet for much of the time. “The whole Covid-19 situation has been more than unfortunate for this whole negotiation process,” said German MEP Martin Schirdewan, a member of the European Parliament’s Brexit coordination committee.

Fears over a new coronavirus variant led France to close its borders to UK traffic this week, a move that UK Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said was a ploy by French president Emmanuel Macron “to hold the UK to ransom to get concessions on fish”.

MEP Martin Schirdewan said it “might have caused some bad blood on the British side but this would be a misreading of the situation”.

However, French politicians have not shied away from ratcheting up the Brexit tensions. Just this week, Europe minister Clément Beaune taunted the UK by saying the country had paid almost twice as much as the EU for its Covid-19 vaccines.

Nevertheless, EU has prided itself on what it sees as its perseverance and goodwill in the face of UK press and government attacks.

The summer fight over the UK’s internal market bill almost broke the talks apart. An announcement by the British earlier this month that Royal Navy ships would patrol UK fishing waters after Brexit was seen as a form of ‘gunboat diplomacy’. And the treatment of German chancellor Angela Merkel in the British tabloids - The Daily Mail said she wanted Britain to “crawl across broken glass” - landed badly in the EU.

Charles Michel, the former Belgian premier who now chairs the EU’s quarterly summits, said in his holiday message that relations with the UK “might be awkward at first” after Brexit. “But in time, with good will from both sides, I am confident that we can forge a relationship that is in our mutual interest.”

Here’s hoping.