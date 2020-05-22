Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How Covid-19 has provided opportunities for some of Ireland’s organic farmers

Expand

Close

Grace Maher

As the country slowly starts to open up, it is interesting to note that March was the busiest month on record in terms of grocery sales in Ireland, with over €2.8 billion sales in the previous 12 weeks.

When the restrictions began, we witnessed bulk-buying, but as routines have settled this has eased.

Despite the increase in grocery sales, global food prices fell as a result of the pandemic and will leave many farmers with concerns about prices in the coming months.