How a famed stud farm was turned into a free-range duck egg enterprise

Harry Byrne and his father Paddy have turned one of Ireland’s oldest stud farms into one of the country’s few free-range duck egg businesses, in Tullow, Co Carlow.

The stark change came after the 2008 economic crash, which left the family facing some make-or-break decisions.

“The farm has been in the family for generations, and I’ve been told that it was possibly the first stud farm in Ireland,” says Harry.

“When my father took over from my grandfather, he expanded drastically. He built sheds and increased stock. He had Mandalus and Montelimar, which were fantastic horses.”

Hard work: Harry with flock No 2

Hard work: Harry with flock No 2

Harry and his father continued breeding mares and standing stallions for years, with Paddy winning eight Dublin Horse Show Championships, as well as judging horses nationwide.

“Dad always said he lived on immoral earnings,” jokes Harry. “He cared well for the horses and enjoyed the lifestyle that came with running the farm as a stud farm.”

Harry, who has a degree in equine and agricultural science, says things had been going well and that the family had built a new horse yard, which was to be run by his brother Patrick. However, everything changed in 2008.

“The crash came, and the entire horse market collapsed. We were left with all these horses, lots of service fees, high meal bills and no money,” he says. “There’s really only a market for horses when the economy is thriving.”

Legacy: A memento from the Byrnes' equine days

Legacy: A memento from the Byrnes' equine days

Harry began working in a friend’s business, Slaney Eggs, while Patrick left the farm, taking up a position with international equine operation Godolphin.

“I couldn’t really leave the farm as we still had all of the horses to manage so working close-by in the egg business suited me. Patrick worked his way up to general manager in Godolphin, keeping the equine tradition alive,” says Harry.

While working in the egg industry, Harry became aware of a gap in the market for duck eggs and realised it could be the farm’s saving grace.

“While I’d be out on the road, a lot of butchers and businesses would ask me if I knew where they could source free-range duck eggs,” he says.

“At that time there weren’t many free-range duck egg farms in the country, and after doing my market research, I knew there was a market waiting for me.”

A decision had to be made regarding the future of the farm, and Harry and his father ultimately agreed that free-range duck egg farming was going to be their way forward. Meadow Park Duck Eggs was born.

“We knew it was going to be a big change. The love for horses runs in our blood. Last year was the first year that Dad has missed the Dublin Horse Show since he was four years old,” says Harry. “But we were optimistic that making this change would benefit us in the long run.”

Room to roam: Ducks at Meadow Park

Room to roam: Ducks at Meadow Park

Harry got advice from someone who was exiting the industry after many years.

“We spoke to a lady called Christina who had been free-range duck egg farming for quite some time. Although she was getting out of it, she knew the industry inside out and was able to tell us what we needed to do to start successfully and she helped us get the birds.”

Harry converted existing barns into houses for the ducks, with the family carrying out all the work themselves. They started with 1,000 laying ducks and have increased numbers over the years to over 4,000, while operating as a wholesaler.

“We first started working with Slaney Eggs, and then expanded. Dad approached lots of shops and retailers to get our name out there and it worked well,” says Harry.

The ducks lay daily.

“They make their way into their houses as daylight fades and we then close the door just after dark in order to keep them safe and ensure that they lay inside the houses, where we have easy access to the eggs,” says Harry.

“They usually start laying around 4am and then we let them out at 9am, when we go in to collect the eggs.”

Each shed is then refilled with feed and bedded. The eggs are cleaned, left to dry and then hand-packed in the evening, before being collected or delivered to the distributor.

“It’s extremely labour-intensive,” says Harry. “My father still works seven days a week here and we also have a fantastic man, Noel, who works night and day too. My wife Lynne does the bookwork. I’d be lost without them.”

Harry says the business comes with both pros and cons.

“It’s quite different to equine farming where you are depending on each sale to make your income. Now, I know at the end of every day, how much profit I’ve made,” he says.

“It’s a demanding lifestyle, though. You are more tied to the farm than any dairy farmer would be. Someone has to be here at all times, mostly because ducks aren’t great layers and if something goes wrong like a burst pipe or blocked feeder, it really impacts how they perform.”

Family farm: Harry with his father Paddy, wife Lynne and children Hayley and Leah, and Spot the dog

Family farm: Harry with his father Paddy, wife Lynne and children Hayley and Leah, and Spot the dog

Harry says new regulations have made free-range duck farming next to impossible for many.

“Regulations regarding this type of farming were not as strict until recent years. With increased health and safety measures required, it has put a lot of duck egg farmers out of production,” he says.

“Unfortunately, salmonella can be an issue with duck eggs, particularly free range. Because of this, you are required to have constant testing done on the bedding of the ducks.

“We try to meet the highest standards in this department, so we disinfect regularly and put down lime. The water is always fresh and clean, and the ducks have constant access to ad lib feed.”

In the blood: Leah Byrne and Socks the pony

In the blood: Leah Byrne and Socks the pony

Rising feeding costs are another issue facing most farmers.

“The cost of straw and feedstuffs has gone through the roof, while the more humid summer months can result in decreased egg production.

“Ducks tend not to lay well in humid conditions, so you’re left with less eggs and high feed costs, making it hard to balance it all.

“Ducks aren’t great layers in general, so you need to keep a high number of birds to make a profit.”

Despite the challenges, Harry and his father are content they’ve made the right choice.

Q&A: ‘The initial start-up cost isn’t such an issue, it’s the continuous costs that make it difficult’

What level of start-up costs did you incur?

The initial cost wasn’t that high, but costs have increased dramatically over the years since. In the beginning we just had to buy the birds and convert the shed which took around €10,000.

You only get two to three seasons from each bird, so you constantly must replace stock. Feed costs are ongoing and they’re high, currently at €325 per tonne.

The initial start-up cost isn’t such an issue in this line of farming, it’s the continuous costs that make it difficult.

How long did it take to get the business up and running?

From the day I had the idea to the day our ducks began laying, it was about a year.

Was insurance required?

Yes, we have farm insurance and product liability. Because I have so many aspects of the farm insured, such as machinery, FBD give me a good deal.

Did you find any bodies or agencies particularly helpful when starting off?

There wasn’t and still isn’t many free-range duck egg farmers in Ireland, so it’s always been a challenge to get good advice .

The best source of information and advice I’ve found has been taking to other people in the industry, which can be hard to find.

Free range: Ducks at Meadow Park

Free range: Ducks at Meadow Park

Are you required to obtain any licences or register with any relevant bodies?

Yes, we are registered with and approved by the Department of Agriculture for all aspects of our farm and business.

What has been you biggest challenge since starting your farm business?

The hours and time required . I’ve had to sacrifice free time and family time to make this business work, and it’s extremely labour-intensive.

Everything here is done by hand and there’s just the three of us working on the farm, so it’s a big workload.

The fact you’re so tied to this type of farming is challenging too. There needs to be someone here at all times and through all seasons.

www.meadowparkduckeggs.com