A batch of burgers, which are sold in a range of shops in Ireland are being recalled, due to an incorrect 'use by' date.

Have you bought these burgers? They're being recalled

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has recalled Glenmor Beef Quarter Pounders (pack size: 454g; approval number: IE 318 EC) due to an incorrect use by date of 27/08/2018.

The burgers have been sold in Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace and XL Stores around the country.

BWG Foods initiated the recall of a batch of Glenmor Beef Quarter Pounders, as the batch is labelled with an incorrect ‘use-by’ date.

The implicated batch has a ‘use-by’ date of 27/08/2018; the correct ‘use-by’ date is 27/07/2018. Consumers are advised not to consume the product after 27/07/2018. The implicated batch was sold in Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace and XL stores.