Have you bought these burgers? They're being recalled
A batch of burgers, which are sold in a range of shops in Ireland are being recalled, due to an incorrect 'use by' date.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has recalled Glenmor Beef Quarter Pounders (pack size: 454g; approval number: IE 318 EC) due to an incorrect use by date of 27/08/2018.
The burgers have been sold in Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace and XL Stores around the country.
BWG Foods initiated the recall of a batch of Glenmor Beef Quarter Pounders, as the batch is labelled with an incorrect ‘use-by’ date.
The implicated batch has a ‘use-by’ date of 27/08/2018; the correct ‘use-by’ date is 27/07/2018. Consumers are advised not to consume the product after 27/07/2018. The implicated batch was sold in Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace and XL stores.