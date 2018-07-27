Farm Ireland
Have you bought these burgers? They're being recalled

FarmIreland Team

A batch of burgers, which are sold in a range of shops in Ireland are being recalled, due to an incorrect 'use by' date.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has recalled Glenmor Beef Quarter Pounders (pack size: 454g; approval number: IE 318 EC) due to an incorrect use by date of 27/08/2018.

The burgers have been sold in Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace and XL Stores around the country.

BWG Foods initiated the recall of a batch of Glenmor Beef Quarter Pounders, as the batch is labelled with an incorrect ‘use-by’ date.

The implicated batch has a ‘use-by’ date of 27/08/2018; the correct ‘use-by’ date is 27/07/2018. Consumers are advised not to consume the product after 27/07/2018. The implicated batch was sold in Spar, Eurospar, Londis, Mace and XL stores.

Online Editors

