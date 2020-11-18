Hauliers warn of threat to food exports from insufficient capacity on direct ferry routes to continental Europe

Lorries queue for ferries at the Port of Dover in Kent (PA)

Irish transport companies will not be able to avoid the mayhem of England’s cross-Channel ports because there is insufficient capacity on direct ferry routes from Ireland to continental Europe, the Irish Road Hauliers Association (IRHA) has claimed.

The IRHA warning came amid growing concern that the deadlocked UK-EU trade negotiations have increased the likelihood of a crash-out Brexit.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, expressed deep concern yesterday that hauliers using England’s cross-Channel ports could face severe delays. He urged Irish exporters to use direct ferry services from Ireland to France instead of the British land-bridge.

However, Eugene Drennan of IRHA said there was not enough capacity in the current daily sailing from Ireland to France to deal with a major shift in Irish exports from the British land-bridge.

A significant proportion of Ireland’s food exports to continental Europe are transported through Wales and England and then across the English Channel.

While Mr Drennan accepted that the move to a daily service from either Dublin or Roslare to northern France was an improvement, he insisted that additional shipping capacity needed to be put in place by the Government to provide a safety net for Irish exports.

The IRHA president said there was potential for mayhem at England’s cross-Channel ports, such as Dover, given the complexity of the documentation required by the UK and EU customs authorities.

Meanwhile, Brexit concerns cranked up a level this week as the continuing impasse in the EU-UK trade talks heightened unease among Irish food exporters.

With Irish food exports into the UK faced with up to 40pc tariffs, the sector was anxiously waiting for some good news from this week’s negotiations.

However, the talks remain deadlocked on the question of access to UK waters for the EU’s fishing fleets, and the issue of State aid for enterprises.

Food and Drink Ireland (FDI) has called for a €250 million support package for Irish food exporters to offset the expected market disruption which is anticipated from Brexit. These funds could be drawn from the EU’s €5 billion Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

“The Irish food and drink sector is by far the most exposed of any sector in any country in Europe to Brexit – deal or no deal. Supports are urgently needed not just to save companies within the food and drink sector, but also the jobs, communities, and downstream suppliers reliant on them, including the farming sector and its longer-term sustainability,” said FDI director, Paul Kelly.

“In 2019, over 37pc of Irish food and drink exports, valued at €4.5bn, went to the UK market. In contrast, other member states typically see less than 10pc of their food and drink exports go to the UK market,” he pointed out.

Mr Kelly said the investment could be targeted at improving competitiveness, building export capability, and market diversification.

In addition, the FDI director insisted that a Tariff Support Mechanism will be required to allow industry to keep trading with its UK customer base, maintain its market position and avoid massive displacement of produce onto EU markets with consequent price collapse.

Irish beef and cheddar exports into the British market remain critically exposed in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Ireland exports around 250,000 tonnes of beef to Britain, which is valued at around €1.2 billion. More than 95,000 tonnes of cheddar worth €260 million are exported to Britain each year.

