MORE than half of Irish shoppers have a poor knowledge of the nutritional content of meat and dairy products, according to a new initiative known as Meat and Dairy Facts.

MORE than half of Irish shoppers have a poor knowledge of the nutritional content of meat and dairy products, according to a new initiative known as Meat and Dairy Facts.

Half of Irish shoppers have a poor knowledge of nutritional content of meat and dairy

Meat and Dairy Facts has been established as a joint industry campaign to direct consumers towards science-based information about the nutritional benefits of meat and dairy, and the efforts that Irish farmers are taking to protect the environment and care for their animals.

The Red C research found that eight out of ten Irish shoppers want to know more about what the farming industry is doing around climate change, but just 40pc of those surveyed know where to look for information.

The study also stated that misleading information is resulting in people becoming warier of meat and dairy. 41pc of Irish shoppers believe they should cut back on meat and 30% think they should cut back on dairy, based on what they hear in the media.

However, more than half (59pc) of consumers believe that the Irish farming industry is superior to our European neighbours, and that our grass-based farming system, in particular, is better for animal care.

Meat and Dairy Facts was set up by Bord Bia, Dairy Industry Ireland, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, the Irish Farmers Association, Meat Industry Ireland and the National Dairy Council.

According to the member organisations, the Red C findings showed that there is a serious information gap amongst consumers, which proves the need for a new approach.

“The lack of knowledge about the important role that meat and dairy play in a healthy balanced diet - and about our environmental standards - is creating confusion. Consumers want reliable information and Meat and Dairy Facts will help fill that gap,” said Tara McCarthy, CEO, Bord Bia.

“Meat and dairy are a crucial part of Irish agriculture, but more importantly, they are vital in helping people to obtain the nutritious vitamins and minerals that contribute to good health,” said Conor Mulvihill, Director, Dairy Industry Ireland.

The Red C research produced a number of other key findings:

● Almost two-thirds wish they knew more about the benefits of meat and dairy for their health (62pc and 65pc respectively)

● 86pc believe that grass-based systems are better for animal welfare.

● 84pc feel the Government should do more to communicate clear information and facts about the benefits of meat and dairy.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack pointed out that “since 2014 there has been a 9pc reduction in the carbon footprint on farms participating in the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme, with a 5pc reduction on farms involved in the Sustainable Beef & Lamb Assurance Scheme - it’s important that these facts are communicated.”

In the coming months, Meat and Dairy Facts will be seeking to raise awareness through their website meatanddairyfacts.ie , in the media and across their social media platforms.

Online Editors