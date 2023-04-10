Farming

Greener beef packaging is a flop with shoppers

The new packaging format uses a minimum of 55% less plastic. Expand

Dasha Afanasieva and Katie Linsell

As food companies try to reduce packaging waste, one of the hardest things to predict is how consumers will react.

In the UK, supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc is facing a backlash against its new mincemeat packaging, designed to be more environmentally friendly by using 55% less plastic. Shoppers have given the ground beef less than two stars out of five â€” across more than 300 reviews.

