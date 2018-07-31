Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 31 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Greencore reports revenue of €717m in three months

Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney. Photo: Gary O' Neill
Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney. Photo: Gary O' Neill
Ellie Donnelly

Ellie Donnelly

Greencore, the Dublin-based food group and the world's largest sandwich maker, has reported a 0.5pc increase in revenue to £639.6m (€717m) in the three months to 29 June.

On a pro-forma basis, revenues increased 8.1pc year-on-year in the quarter.

Year-to-date, the group has recorded revenues of £1.9bn (€2.1bn), 14pc ahead of the prior year on a reported basis, and 8pc ahead on a pro-forma basis, according to a trading update from the group.

Convenience Foods in the UK and Ireland reported revenues £375.9m, an increase of 1.4pc year-on-year in the three month period. Year-to-date, the division recorded revenue of £1.1bn, an increase of 5.2pc on a reported basis, and an increase of 8.4pc on a pro forma basis.

Growth in the third quarter in the UK was driven by the Food to Go business, where reported revenue increased by 10.7pc, and pro forma revenue increased by 10.5pc. Growth in Food to Go was primarily driven by an increased revenue contribution from the distribution of third party products through the group’s direct to store network.

In the US, the group’s convenience foods division reported a 0.8pc decline in revenues year-on-year in the three month period to £263.7m, however pro-forma revenues increased by 8.6pc year-on-year.

Year-to-date, the US division reported revenue of £767.2m, an increase of 29.9pc on a reported basis and an increase of 7.5pc on a pro forma basis.

The strong pro forma revenue growth in the quarter was driven by the former Peacock Foods business where pro forma growth accelerated to 19.4pc in the quarter. In the legacy business, pro-forma revenue growth declined by 25.2pc, due to previously announced volume declines, the group said.

Also Read

Greencore used the update to announce the appointment of Anton Vincent as managing director of Convenience Foods US.

Mr Vincent has more than 20 years' experience as a senior executive at General Mills, most recently as president of the Snacks Division.

Peter Haden, currently group chief operations officer, has been appointed to the newly created role of CEO of Greencore UK, effective October 2018.

Greencore has reiterated its Financial Year 2018 guidance of adjusted EPS in the range of 14.7-15.7p.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Farm land prices have increased

Land boom in Leinster but sales slump in west

Bank of Ireland encouraging farmers with ACC loans to switch lenders
Farmers have long argued for changes to the scheme to the Fair Deal Scheme

'Outrageously unfair' - Only a matter of time before Fair Deal scheme will be...
Communications Minister Denis Naughten. Photo: Doug O'Connor

115,000 country homes lose out on broadband as companies split
Rossaguile, Tipperary.

Lots of action at auction for upland farm in Tipperary
Conor O’Sullivan (Trade Marketing Specialist, Bord Bia), Celina Yang (VP, Win-Chain), Marie di Bartolo (International Sales Manager, Foyle Food Group), Therese Healy (Consul General of Ireland, Shanghai) at the launch of Irish beef on Chinese ecommerce giants Alibaba’s Tmall Supermarket and Yiguo Fresh.

Irish beef launches itself on giant Chinese online market worth over three billion

German farmers must wait for harvest report before finding out if they will...