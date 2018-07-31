Greencore reports revenue of €717m in three months

Greencore, the Dublin-based food group and the world's largest sandwich maker, has reported a 0.5pc increase in revenue to £639.6m (€717m) in the three months to 29 June.

On a pro-forma basis, revenues increased 8.1pc year-on-year in the quarter.

Year-to-date, the group has recorded revenues of £1.9bn (€2.1bn), 14pc ahead of the prior year on a reported basis, and 8pc ahead on a pro-forma basis, according to a trading update from the group.

Convenience Foods in the UK and Ireland reported revenues £375.9m, an increase of 1.4pc year-on-year in the three month period. Year-to-date, the division recorded revenue of £1.1bn, an increase of 5.2pc on a reported basis, and an increase of 8.4pc on a pro forma basis.

Growth in the third quarter in the UK was driven by the Food to Go business, where reported revenue increased by 10.7pc, and pro forma revenue increased by 10.5pc. Growth in Food to Go was primarily driven by an increased revenue contribution from the distribution of third party products through the group’s direct to store network.

In the US, the group’s convenience foods division reported a 0.8pc decline in revenues year-on-year in the three month period to £263.7m, however pro-forma revenues increased by 8.6pc year-on-year.

Year-to-date, the US division reported revenue of £767.2m, an increase of 29.9pc on a reported basis and an increase of 7.5pc on a pro forma basis.

The strong pro forma revenue growth in the quarter was driven by the former Peacock Foods business where pro forma growth accelerated to 19.4pc in the quarter. In the legacy business, pro-forma revenue growth declined by 25.2pc, due to previously announced volume declines, the group said.