Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 25 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Grass-fed dairy cows produce milk with superior nutritional properties - new research

Stock image
Stock image
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Grass-fed dairy cows produce 'superior' milk and dairy products, according to new research by Teagasc.

It’s estimated that only 10pc of global milk production originates from grazing based systems and Teagasc research has found that milk and dairy products produced from grass-fed cows have significantly greater concentrations of fat, protein, and other beneficial nutrients and are superior in appearance and flavour to milk products derived from cows fed indoors on a total mixed ration diet.

This research supports previous findings, he told the Teagasc organised ‘Grass-Fed Dairy Conference’ in Naas.

Dr Deirdre Hennessy, Teagasc animal and grassland researcher told the conference that Ireland’s temperate climate and soil type provides ideal conditions for grass growth, and with that, Irish cows spend the majority of their lactation grazing outdoors.

"It is estimated that 96pc of the diet on a fresh matter basis and 82pc on a dry matter basis of the typical Irish cow diet comes from forage; while 74pc to 77pc of the diet comes from grazed pasture on a fresh matter basis.”

Dr. Tom O Callaghan, Teagasc food researcher pointed out that the composition of milk directly affects its processing characteristics, nutritive value, yield and overall quality.

“Changes in individual components of milk influence its functionality across a variety of products including cheese, yoghurt, milk powders, and nutritional beverages, such as infant milk formula, in which dairy ingredients are used. End users of dairy ingredients require milk with predictable composition, for efficient processing, formulation and functionality, to produce consistently high quality foods.”

Teagasc has further expanded the scope of its research in this area to provide additional scientifically validated compositional data to further differentiate dairy products coming from a grass-fed diet compared to a total mixed ration diet.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Teagasc's 'very low' €33,000 starting salaries must be increased - new...
The Meath farm includes a farmhouse in need of refurbishment.

Traditional Meath homestead on 93ac sells under the hammer for...
The meeting organised by the IFA included representatives from the farming body and the gardai. Stock picture

Worrying increase in illegal hunting by gangs and their dogs, farmers hear at...

Calls for stand-alone farm safety body for agri sector
Stock picture

Multiple quad bikes stolen in farm store raid recovered by Gardai

ICMSA questions processors’ ‘negative vibes’ on milk
Pigs are seen on a family farm in Xiaoxinzhuang village, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Dominique Patton/File Photo

China blames feeding kitchen waste to pigs for African swine fever spread