‘Grain to glass’ distillery adding value to beef and tillage farm — and sticking to the spirit of sustainability

Diversifying into distilling was a way for Morgan Ging to make his Kilkenny more profitable while remaining eco-friendly. Now he is offering tours as well as selling premium whiskey, and the ‘pot ale’ in his Herefords’ diet is improving the beef’s flavour

Morgan and Anne Ging with their range of produce at Ballykeefe Distillery, Co Kilkenny. Photos: Alf Harvey. Expand
Morgan and Anne and their son Aidan in the distillery Expand
Finishing cattle on Morgan Ging's farm at Ballykeefe, Co. KIlkenny. Picture: Alf Harvey. Expand
Morgan with his son Kevin, ploughing Expand
Ballykeefe Distillery Expand
Rye grown on the farm and used in the distilling process Expand
Morgan Ging's cattle Expand
Morgan and Aidan with Herefords Expand
Kevin ploughing for Splendor malting barley Expand
Morgan and Aidan with a 1958 Allis-Chalmers tractor originally owned by Morgan's father Edward, and still in regular use Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Morgan Ging wanted to ensure that he had a profitable yet sustainable farm enterprise to hand over to his family.

So, after generations of traditional beef and tillage farming, he decided to diversify part of his holding, just outside Kilkenny city, into a new “grain to glass” distilling business.

“Myself and my wife Anne both came from farming backgrounds, and the plan was always to buy our own farm, which we then did in 2002,” he says. “Since then, we’ve been farming Hereford beef cattle and tillage.”

