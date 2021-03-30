Farming

Goat-perfect: why this Cork couple went down a different dairy route

When Victor and Breda O’Sullivan bought a farm, they were determined to plough their own furrow. They started milking goats, then saw a gap in the market for mild goat’s cheese – and now they are supplying supermarkets across the country as well as some of Ireland’s top restaurants

Victor and Breda started milking two years after buying their farm, supplying to a processor. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22 Expand
Bluebell Falls owner Breda O'Sullivan. in the goats cheese packaging area. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22 Expand
Just some of their 200 goats. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22 Expand
Bluebell Falls goats milking parlour, Ballynakilla East, Charleville. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22 Expand

Victor and Breda started milking two years after buying their farm, supplying to a processor. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Bluebell Falls owner Breda O'Sullivan. in the goats cheese packaging area. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Just some of their 200 goats. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Bluebell Falls goats milking parlour, Ballynakilla East, Charleville. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Having both grown up on traditional dairy farms, Victor O’Sullivan and his wife Breda have put a unique spin on their own dairy farm.

The 35-acre holding in Charleville, Co Cork is home to a multi-award-winning cheese business, after the couple introduced some unlikely milkers to the farm in 2003.

“One of my sons was sitting on my knee at the auction when we bought the farm,” says Victor. “He looked up at me and asked, ‘Daddy, what are you going to do with it?’, and I honestly didn’t know.”

