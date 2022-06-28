Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Global food inflation may be tamed soon as crops and crude pull back

A combine harvests barley in a field, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa Region, Ukraine June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko Expand

Close

A combine harvests barley in a field, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa Region, Ukraine June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

A combine harvests barley in a field, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa Region, Ukraine June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

A combine harvests barley in a field, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa Region, Ukraine June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Tkachenko

Kim Chipman, Michael Hirtzer and Samuel Gebre

Runaway food inflation may be tamed soon at least temporarily as farm commodities tumble after a surge that pushed up prices of everything from bread to chicken wings.

Four months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended trade flows and sent futures soaring, fear of grain shortages is giving way to optimism that key producers will reap harvests large enough to help replenish war-pinched reserves.

Most Watched

Privacy