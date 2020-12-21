Glenisk aims for €100m sales as it targets Germany

Irish yogurt company Glenisk is planning to increase revenues from €24m to €100m within the next few years as it embarks on an ambitious plan to expand into mainland Europe.

The company switched its focus from the UK after the Brexit vote.

Glenisk CEO Vincent Cleary said: "I have high hopes for Germany. We are doing something there, kicking off in March, that I hope will make Glenisk a force to be reckoned with on the Continent on the coming years.

"It's completely new and untried," he said, adding that it would be premature to give more details at this stage.

The company already exports almost three tonnes of product to the Middle East each week.

At present, exports account for under 10pc of revenue.

Read More

"Because of all things Brexit, our focus over the last few years has been how do we ramp up sales on the Continent? How do we bypass the UK?" he said. "We got hit badly when Brexit was announced and sterling dropped 8pc. Our profit margin is around 2pc, so it was too big an ask for us to reduce our costs by 8pc."

The company's recently filed accounts for 2019 showed turnover up to €24m, an increase of 15pc. Cleary expects growth to rise by 15pc again for 2020, with demand for its large organic yogurt pots in one retailer up by 50pc during the lockdown.

Cleary said that the company had grown threefold in the last decade and that he has ambitions to grow turnover to €100m within a few years.

The company is spending around €3.5m developing a new factory which should result in 10 to 20 jobs in the next 18 months

Glenisk is currently working with Self Help Africa in an effort to plant over 1 million trees in Africa and Ireland.

It is running a promotion with Supervalu whereby €1 from the sale of a full price pot of yogurt is donated to the charity.

Read More

Sunday Indo Business