Funding crisis at food safety watchdog with recruitment freeze and ban on taxi trips

The internal memo told staff "public transport should be used in so far as possible when attending meetings locally. The use of taxis should cease until further notice".

The watchdog, which is key to overseeing hygiene standards in restaurants and food businesses to protect public health, regularly reports hazards found by inspectors such as mouse droppings and raw sewage.

An internal memo to staff at the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), seen by the Irish Independent, warns it is actively engaged with the Department of Health to source additional funding to carry out "our legal and regulatory mandate".

It said: "Catering for meetings to be minimised. Meetings held in the Food Safety Authority should be scheduled to allow for participants to source their own lunch either by way of ending meetings at 12.30pm or extending a lunch break if there is an event spanning an entire day."

It warns staff to "consider the environment in terms of power usage and the need to print documents. This will help reduce costs".

The memo said: "Cancel all non-business critical travel. Any such travel should be approved and as a result claims may not be paid out."

Referring to meetings, it said they should be held at its Dublin city headquarters where practical to reduce travel. The "use of video/teleconferencing should be maximised".

Staff should contact suppliers they are responsible for managing to ensure "expectations are managed" regarding the level of business activity.

The memo said that "while I appreciate the above may cause difficulties this is the position in which we find ourselves.

"This is an opportunity for us to assess/reassess our current work practice with a view to identifying efficiencies/ streamlining the manner in which we carry out some aspects of our work.

"I freely acknowledge that some of this may require funding to implement (Catch 22), however there is merit in taking stock given the current situation."

Asked to comment on the memo, a spokeswoman for the FSAI said its annual budget is provided for by the Department of Health.

"As is the normal annual process, its 2020 budget is currently with the department for consideration.

"The FSAI's operating budget per annum is approximately €16m," she said.

She said the food safety inspections of restaurants and other food premises are unaffected by budget allocations to the watchdog as these functions are carried out by separate official agencies such as the HSE, Department of Agriculture and Food, the local authorities and the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority. They work under a service contract to the Food Safety Authority, she added.

Irish Independent