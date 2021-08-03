Farming

From cow to cone in just one hour – adding value to milk with farmhouse ice cream

Seventh-generation Waterford farmer Thomas Baldwin says the secret to his award-winning ice cream is a pure-bred black-and-white herd and ‘trying to source the best ingredients rather than the cheapest’

Sweet success: Ice cream maker Thomas Baldwin on his dairy farm at Knockanore, Co Waterford. Photos: Patrick Browne

Thomas bought his ice-cream-making equipment from a Dutch company

Baldwin's make six regular flavours of ice cream

Thomas says his Holsteins/British Friesians are great milkers and go in calf again promptly

Thomas’s cows produce ‘around 6,000 litres of milk every year, with a protein content of 3.75pc and a fat content of 4.35pc’

Thomas with his wife Deirdre and their children Jack (4) and Joey (2)

Thomas with some of the finished product

Thomas making ice cream

Thomas started milking 50 cows in 2006 and has now built his herd up to 160 on his 180-acre Waterford farm

Tamara Fitzpatrick

Thomas Baldwin has found a tasty way of adding value to his top-quality milk — by turning it into award-winning ice cream.

Thomas, who farms 180 acres at Killingholme, Knockanore, Co Waterford has modified his farm to include a state-of-the-art ice-cream-making plant.

“I’m the seventh generation to farm this land,” says Thomas. “It was a mixed-enterprise farm until the 1970s when my father John took over and began dairying.”

