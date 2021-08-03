Thomas Baldwin has found a tasty way of adding value to his top-quality milk — by turning it into award-winning ice cream.

Thomas, who farms 180 acres at Killingholme, Knockanore, Co Waterford has modified his farm to include a state-of-the-art ice-cream-making plant.

“I’m the seventh generation to farm this land,” says Thomas. “It was a mixed-enterprise farm until the 1970s when my father John took over and began dairying.”

Thomas himself completed a two-year diploma in dairy farming and an advanced certification in farm management before being chosen as the DeLaval Student of the Year in 2004.

Thomas bought his ice-cream-making equipment from a Dutch company

“As part of this I won a scholarship to Holland and Belgium with DeLaval and had the opportunity to tour the Netherlands, where farmhouse ice cream is more common,” he says.

“When I returned home, I continued my research on farmhouse ice cream and came across an advertisement from a Dutch company which was making and retailing ice-cream-making equipment.”

After viewing the equipment, Thomas took the plunge and bought it, receiving training and recipes as part of the deal.

“I had already been in the process of upgrading our existing milking parlour before I made the trip, so I then decided to modify the design to include the ice-cream-making facility,” he says.

His start-up costs were offset: he had already been approved funding from the Department of Agriculture for the development of the milking parlour and then got approved for a 50pc grant from Waterford LEADER Partnership for the ice cream facility.

In 2006 Thomas began milking 50 Holstein/British Friesian cows in his new 14-unit parlour and made his first small batches of farmhouse ice cream using his milk and cream. He has since expanded his herd to 160 cows and makes six regular flavours of ice cream.

Thomas started milking 50 cows in 2006 and has now built his herd up to 160 on his 180-acre Waterford farm

Baldwin’s produce is traditionally made using fresh milk and cream. On the day of production, the milk and cream from the morning milking are separated. The milk is then combined with free-range egg yolk, sugars and the flavours.

The fresh cream is then added, and all ingredients are mixed before being put into Thomas’s ice cream maker, where everything is blended and pasteurised using a specialised process which ensures the nutrients are not lost.

After that, the ice cream is frozen between -12 and -14°C and packaged.

Thomas likes to source as much of his ingredients as possible locally.

“We get our free-range eggs from Clonarn Eggs in Co Cavan and our strawberries from Glen Fruits in Co Waterford. We don’t use any artificial additives or preservatives and we pride ourselves on making one of the finest, naturally made ice creams on the market,” he says.

Baldwin's make six regular flavours of ice cream

The ingredients that cannot be sourced locally are imported from their native regions.

“Our vanilla pods come from Madagascar, our hazelnuts come from Italy and France, and our chocolate is sourced from Fair Trade suppliers along the equator,” says Thomas. “We use only Fair Trade products. We try to source the best of everything rather than the cheapest.”

Thomas runs a spring-calving herd and focuses on high Economic Index Breeding (EBI).

Thomas says his Holsteins/British Friesians are great milkers and go in calf again promptly

“We have a pure black and white herd with no cross-breds,” he says. “We use only top-quality bulls and we rear our own replacements.

“125 acres of the land is the milking platform where we graze the cows and milk them. Then the rest of the land is a mile and a half away and that’s where we rear our replacements and cut our silage.”

The cows are fed a mainly grass-based diet with a supplement of cereal-based concentrates. They are kept outdoors for as much of the year as possible.

“Each of the cows produce around 6,000 litres of milk every year, with a protein content of 3.75pc and a fat content of 4.35pc,” says Thomas.

Thomas's cows produce 'around 6,000 litres of milk every year, with a protein content of 3.75pc and a fat content of 4.35pc'

“We like the Holstein/British Friesian breed for a few reasons: they are great milkers and go in calf again promptly, having another calf within 365 days.”

While Thomas’s parents John and Marie are still active in farm life, they have taken a step back, while his wife Deirdre takes care of the administrative side of the business.

“We have two young sons, Jack and Joey, so between spending time with them and balancing farm life and business life, it can be a challenge,” says Thomas.

Thomas with his wife Deirdre and their children Jack (4) and Joey (2)

“We have a farm manager, Mike Geary who is a fantastic help. He started with us when Dad started to wind down a bit on the farm.

“We also have two ladies, Sarah and Pamela Nixon who are our main production team. Then Barry Murphy looks after sales and distribution. We have a good team behind us.”

Thomas says that it takes just one hour from the time the cows are milked until the ice-cream is made.

“We can do cow to cone in an hour, which is part of our unique selling point. We make our ice cream in small batches and we put a shelf life on it for nine months, although it can last longer.

“Because we make small batches we can make to order and do signature ice creams. We also do sorbets and frozen yoghurt, which are both going down a treat.”

The Department of Agriculture is the governing body for Baldwin’s Ice Cream and each batch of the produce is completely traceable.

“Even though we are a smaller company, we have to adhere to all the same regulations as any large company,” says Thomas.

“We have our own traceability number and we are very particular in our production process.”

Q&A: ‘The business was up and running 12 months after I first had the idea’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

Our start-up cost was €120,000. I was fortunate to get financial assistance from the bank and in the form of grants.

Thomas with some of the finished product

How much time was needed to get the business off the ground?

The business was up and running 12 months after I first had the idea.

Was financing readily available from the banks for this venture?

Yes, financing was readily available and is for various types of start up businesses, both on and off the farm.

Was there any grant aid available?

Yes, Waterford LEADER Partnership was fantastic. They helped to fund the installation of the ice-cream-making plant. We got a 50pc grant.

Did you find any support bodies or agencies particularly helpful for advice?

Again, Waterford LEADER Partnership has been fantastic from the start. Initially, it was our only source of funding. We’ve always got great help and advice from them.

The Department of Agriculture has been helpful too.

Thomas making ice cream

Was planning permission required?

Yes, we changed the use of our milking shed to accommodate the ice-cream-making equipment and production facility so we were required to get planning permission.

Was insurance required?

Yes, we already had farm insurance but had to upgrade and amend our insurance before beginning to produce and retail our produce.