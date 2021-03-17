Fresh ‘twist’ in peat saga as ‘make-or-break’ talks loom

Mushroom growers warn there is no viable peat alternative available for growing in Ireland

A fresh “twist” in the peat harvesting saga poses a “devastating” threat to the country’s “world-class” mushroom industry, it has been stated.

Mel O’Rourke interim CEO of the Commercial Mushroom Producer Co-op Society (CMP) has warned that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is “doubling down” on small-scale peat producers to “impose further restrictions” on harvesting this spring.

And while a 18-member-strong working group – established by the Department of Housing to deal with the standoff on horticulture peat production – will meet this Thursday to find a solution the window for compromise is said to be “narrowing”.

Speaking to the Farming Independent the chief of CMP – Ireland’s largest EU recognised producer organisation representing 22 growers with annual sales of €125m – said the “principle suppliers” of peat to the mushroom industry harvest on bogs less than 30ha – the current threshold before “cumbersome” licencing is required.

“We are getting by on plots under 30ha; but the EPA is putting pressure on to consolidate pieces of peat bogs being used in order to impose further restrictions.

“A derogation currently applies to bogs under 30ha, but if they consolidate the plots of bog different companies have then they can hold them accountable on that score.

“They say the consolidated activities are what needs to be stopped – and that is a twist in this that we didn’t expect. It would have serious implications for our mushroom industry in the short-to-medium term.”

‘Make or break’

Mr O’Rourke said suppliers will be forced to import “boatloads” of peat from the Baltics – Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia – into Dublin Port to be distributed nationwide.

“It would have a devastating effect. Not alone is there the stupidity of it, but the cost of it. It would treble the price of casing material and substantially increase the cost of production.

“It’s a pan-European business and anything that affects the production cost in Ireland will have a detrimental effect on the industry – which is, without doubt, the leader in quality in the world.

“We’ve got good compost, excellent casing and good growers. It’s an unsung industry and Irish peat is without question one of the key pillars of it.

“I don’t expect, or believe, that imported material will produce as good of quality or as high a volume of mushrooms as using Irish peat,” he said adding that consumers will face "price hikes” as a result.

He also wanted that Irish mushrooms will be replaced by products from Poland and the Netherlands – particularly in its vital UK market.

With the 2021 peat harvest season fast approaching, Mr O’Rourke – who sits on the working group – said just a six-week window remains to reach a compromise on the issue.

"One has to remain optimistic; but the window is getting very narrow. Our next meeting is going to be make or break, if we don’t have agreement by the end of April the season is gone.”

‘Overjoyed’

Mr O’Rourke also highlighted that the majority of the country’s industrial-scale peat harvesting has now ceased due to the closure of Bord na Móna’s peat division.

“What’s completely crazy about all of this is, Bord na Móna was harvesting 50,000ha per annum in 2018; while the edible and amenity horticulture industry in Ireland survives on less than 2,000ha – which is, at most ,4/5pc of the total that was harvested in 2018.

"All those talking about the environmental impact should be overjoyed by the fact that, in one felled swoop, 90pc of the peat boglands that were being harvested have stopped being harvested."

The situation harks back to a 2019 High Court decision which ruled that all peat harvesting on bogs over 30ha now requires planning permission and licencing – a process that can take up to four years to complete.





Online Editors