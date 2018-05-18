Former soldier Paul Hayles on his new business selling Irish produce in Bulgaria

The former UN peacekeeper, who worked as an electrician with the Air Corps and Army, rushed the meat to the main Bulgarian supermarket chains in time for weekend summer barbecues.

There were plenty of hazards to negotiate for the 44-year-old Tallaght man, who had to organise a refrigeration plant in Bulgaria, arrange supply systems of Irish meat products and most critically set up his own distribution system from this country to Bulgaria's supermarket shelves.

So what made him want to set up a meat importation company in Sofia?

Paul had decided to remain in the Balkans with his Bulgarian-born wife Mirela when his Army career was completed seven years ago, and two years ago he decided to branch out from his electrician background and set up his own business.