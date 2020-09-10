Food producers plan to retain and grow staff despite Covid-19

The poll of 190 executives at agri-foods firms by Amárach Research found high levels of resilience among firms, despite their expressions of pessimism and doubts about their preparations for Brexit

The overwhelming majority of food producers and other agricultural firms expect to retain and even grow staff numbers despite the Covid-19 crisis, according to an industry survey.

The poll of 190 executives at agri-foods firms by Amárach Research found high levels of resilience among firms, despite their expressions of pessimism and doubts about their preparations for Brexit.

Just over half of firms said they expect their trade to recover fully within 12 months. A further 14pc said this could take up to three years, while 7pc said they would "never fully recover".

About half said their turnover had declined in the past year, while more than a third said their profit margins were narrowing. Just 13pc reported higher costs.

Among exporting firms, finding a distributor has overtaken currency exposures as their biggest concern.

Nearly two in five firms export to Northern Ireland, a third to Britain, and less than a quarter to other EU countries. Among those not yet exporting, 18pc plan to start shipping to Northern Ireland, 13pc to the EU and 11pc to Britain.

Amid high unemployment nationwide, most firms report that it's become less difficult to recruit staff with the desired skills. Only 6pc expect to cut headcount over the coming year, while 26pc plan to boost the size of their workforce.

"Over the coming months, dealing with the twin challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit will be very challenging for the food and agribusiness SME sector," said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

"It is encouraging to see that nine out of 10 businesses intend to maintain or grow employee numbers over the next year," he said.

Farming accountancy firm Ifac, which commissioned the survey, said the Covid crisis had sparked a 54pc surge in firms starting to sell their food, drink and other products online.

"Embracing digitalisation has become a must-do at this stage," said David Leydon, head of food and agribusiness at Ifac. "It now impacts every part of businesses, not just front-end online trading but also all associated processes.

"While investment in automation is still low, a quarter of those surveyed believe investment in new technology and automation will be one of the long-term impacts from Covid," he said.

This would allow firms to "save costs, build resilience, and redeploy their teams to higher-value work", he said.

Ifac - short for Irish Farms Accounts Cooperative - provides accountancy services to farms and other rural firms.

The survey had an error margin of 6.85 percentage points.

Irish Independent