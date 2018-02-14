Food group Danone to sell 14% stake in Japan's Yakult

The sale of two-thirds of Danone’s current Yakult holding could fetch about €1.5 billion, based on market prices.

Danone, the world’s largest yoghurt maker, said the sale would be carried out via a market transaction initiated by Yakult, which is expected to be settled in March. Yakult also announced a 36 billion Japanese yen ($335.76 million) share buyback program in which Danone will participate.

The French group will retain a 7pc stake in Yakult.