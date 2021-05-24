Food firms are hiring experts to solve NI’s Brexit trade problems

Food manufacturers are rushing to hire trade experts to deal with continued difficulties getting products in and out of Northern Ireland due to Brexit, a new report has suggested.

The New Street Consulting Group said businesses are having problems exporting and importing goods in and out of the region since January, when the post Brexit trade agreement came into effect.

Checks being made on products entering and leaving Northern Ireland are causing transportation delays and some product shortages, it was claimed.

Experts are being poached from companies and paid up to £1,000 a day, said the consultants.

Laurence Frantzis, director at New Street Consulting Group, said: “Smaller businesses are having particular difficulty in sourcing these interim experts and paying the top rates for their services.

“Many of the larger food producers and manufacturers snapped up some of the leading experts before January 1 in anticipation of problems occurring.

“Brexit is causing problems every day to food and drinks businesses on a scale not seen before. The challenge for businesses now is to retrain people quickly enough to solve all those new trade and supply chain issues.”

Yesterday incoming DUP leader Edwin Poots warned the Northern Ireland Protocol is “undeliverable” and indicated he may order officials to halt border checks if the issue is not resolved.

While talks are continuing with the EU and UK Government over solving some of the issues lined to the protocol, both the outgoing DUP leader Arlene Foster, and her successor have insisted it must be scrapped.

“We don’t have the staff to actually do this job,” he said.

“The number of vets that are required are non-existent, it takes five years to train vets, there’s already a shortage of vets in the United Kingdom.

“What I am saying and saying clearly, is that is not practical, and is not possible.

“We need to go back to the drawing board, and I believe that there are solutions.”

Mr Poots said he wants to facilitate the EU in the protection of the single market, but said the level of checks required at Northern Irish ports was disproportionate.

He said the political arguments against the Protocol from unionism are being heard by the UK Government.

He added: “I believe that they are having a significant impact within the UK Government, and that there is a lot of listening happening and I’m heartened by that.

“We’re also looking at the legal remedies and I have consulted with senior counsel based in London on this.

“I would hope to lead a challenge from a number of departments: health, economy and indeed my own department of agriculture and environment on this issue.

“Those areas will be sought first should we be put back into the corner.”

He said there was another option, which he described as a “last resort” that the DUP will consider.

Asked if this meant non-compliance with border checks, he told Times Radio: “Absolutely.”

Separately yesterday, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis warned supermarkets are being “hamstrung” in delivering pork pies and ham from Great Britain to here as a result of the protocol.

He said the “burdensome regime of checks” by European union inspectors was impacting on food choice on supermarket shelves, alongside access to crucial medical treatments.

Saying the core principles of the protocol are “noble”, Mr Lewis said Northern Ireland’s “social, economic and political” progress was being impacted.

