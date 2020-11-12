Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Food and drink sector needs €700m support to survive Brexit, says report

Food Drink Ireland director Paul Kelly Expand

Close

Food Drink Ireland director Paul Kelly

Food Drink Ireland director Paul Kelly

Food Drink Ireland director Paul Kelly

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Massive financial supports will be needed to carry the food sector through Brexit, according to a new report.

Food Drink Ireland, which is part of business lobby group Ibec, says that at least €700m is needed over the next three years to prop up the sector as it faces fresh challenges from January 1 as the UK’s Brexit transition period ends.

The food and drink industry is already reeling from the impact of the pandemic.

Privacy