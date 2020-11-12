Food and drink sector needs €700m support to survive Brexit, says report

Massive financial supports will be needed to carry the food sector through Brexit, according to a new report.

Food Drink Ireland, which is part of business lobby group Ibec, says that at least €700m is needed over the next three years to prop up the sector as it faces fresh challenges from January 1 as the UK’s Brexit transition period ends.

The food and drink industry is already reeling from the impact of the pandemic.

“The Irish food and drink sector is by far the most exposed of any sector in any country in Europe to Brexit – deal or no deal,” said Food Drink Ireland director Paul Kelly. “Supports are urgently needed not just to save companies within the food and drink sector, but also the jobs, communities and downstream suppliers reliant on them, including the farming sector and its longer-term sustainability,” he said. Mr Kelly added that last year more than 37pc of Irish food and drink exports, worth €4.5bn, went to the UK market. The Food Drink Ireland report recommends that funding totalling 5pc of the value of current annual exports to the UK will be needed annually for at least three years to bolster the sector. It said the money could be sourced from State aid supports and funds drawn from the EU’s €5bn Brexit Adjustment Reserve. Read More Beef exports have already been badly hit by the Covid pandemic. Exports to the UK fell by 9.4pc (€21m) between January and August, Bord Bia figures show. The looming end of the transition period also comes as food and drink makers are grappling with restaurant, bar and other food service outlet restrictions and closures. Meanwhile, a new Bord Bia report has said that after eight years of growth, the food service sector here is expected to lose more than €4bn in consumer spending this year, with revenues totalling €4.5bn this year — down 47pc from last year. However, the report predicts that “even in a worst-case scenario” the sector will see some recovery in 2021. "The performance of the foodservice industry is intrinsically linked to economic conditions, tourism and employment — all of which will continue to be challenged in 2021,” said Maureen Gahan, a foodservice specialist at Bord Bia.