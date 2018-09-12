Farm Ireland
First container of Irish beef reaches China

FarmIreland Team

The first container (25t) of Irish beef has reached China, after being purchased by a Chinese online and foodservice sales.

The product from ABP was purchased by Beijing Hopewise, a prominent Chinese import company specializing on online and foodservice sales.

Hopewise supplies JD.com, China’s largest online selling platform. Meat sales on ecommerce platforms in China were estimated at €3.75 billion in 2017. Over 75pc of meat sold online is beef, the majority of which is imported.

To mark the arrival of the first container, Bord Bia and ABP hosted a reception in Shanghai Port. Attendees included Ireland’s Ambassador to China Eoin O’Leary.

Bord Bia’s Shanghai office is currently rolling out a marketing and promotional campaign to support the sale of Irish beef online and introduce Irish beef to wholesaler, chefs and foodservice customers.

The marketing campaign will be run in conjunction with TMall & JD.com, China’s two largest online platforms accounting for over 70pc of online sales. Bord Bia will also run a series of regional seminars and participate in two major food trade fairs in China in the comings weeks.

Meanwhile, twelve Chinese government officials are due to arrive in Ireland this weekend for a two week trade and knowledge transfer visit, organised and hosted by Bord Bia.

The focus of the visit will be beef, pork, lamb and dairy ingredients. In addition to factory visits nationwide, the busy programme includes high level meetings with the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc, EU Commission, and of course a visit to the National Ploughing Championships!

Online Editors

