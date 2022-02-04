Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers test microbes to nourish crops as climate pressure grows, costs rise

A Pivot Bio scientist prepares samples of treated corn seed in Berkeley, California, U.S., April 24, 2021. Picture taken April 24, 2021. Nancy Rothstein Photography/Handout Expand

Close

A Pivot Bio scientist prepares samples of treated corn seed in Berkeley, California, U.S., April 24, 2021. Picture taken April 24, 2021. Nancy Rothstein Photography/Handout

A Pivot Bio scientist prepares samples of treated corn seed in Berkeley, California, U.S., April 24, 2021. Picture taken April 24, 2021. Nancy Rothstein Photography/Handout

A Pivot Bio scientist prepares samples of treated corn seed in Berkeley, California, U.S., April 24, 2021. Picture taken April 24, 2021. Nancy Rothstein Photography/Handout

By Rod Nickel and Karl Plume

Tech companies are raising hundreds of millions of dollars, including backing from agriculture heavyweights like Bayer AG, in developing farm products that use living things like microbes and seaweed to nourish crops and lessen the need for synthetic fertilizer.

Microbes, including fungi and viruses, have been available for decades as treatments to protect plants from insects and disease, with mixed results. But developers are increasingly deploying them as natural ways to nurture crops while maintaining crop production levels.

Most Watched

Privacy