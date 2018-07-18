Northern Ireland farmers and businesses who trade over the Irish border are being kept in the dark about how their livelihoods will be affected post-Brexit, according to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee members.

Farmers on both sides of Irish border 'in dark' over Brexit

George Eustice, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Fisheries was taken to task by unionist MPs who flagged uncertainty over border checks, paperwork and trading policies when the UK leaves EU.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell asked the minister if he felt the UK Government had been robust enough over their stance on a hard border.

“You say the government couldn’t have been clearer on its position, however it has created huge uncertainty in Northern Ireland, it has actually now become a separate issue.

“The businesses and farmers involved, the EU, the UK and Dublin all say they have stated they don’t want it, so why is it still pivotal to discussions if everyone is saying they can’t be clearer on this issue?”

The Minister placed blame with the EU who he claimed were using the border as a weapon if the UK did not want to abide by their rules.

“The EU have not been saying that; the EU have been saying unless we do exactly what they want they may put in a hard border.