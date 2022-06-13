Farmer concern as Britain to defy EU by scrapping Northern Ireland trade rules

Britain will propose overriding the rules that govern post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland on Monday in a move that will inflame tensions with the European Union that have simmered since the protocol came into force in 2021.

Concerns over the move in the farming community have been highlighted by IFA President Tim Cullinan every effort must be made to safeguard trade in agri-food goods

When Britain left the EU, Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed a deal that effectively kept Northern Ireland in the EU single market and customs union to preserve the open border with Ireland specified in the Good Friday peace agreement.

It imposes customs checks between the province and the rest of the United Kingdom, which pro-British communities in Northern Ireland say erodes their place within the UK.

Johnson has said the protocol's implementation has damaged trade within the United Kingdom and has threatened political stability in Northern Ireland.

The legislation will be presented to parliament by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Brussels believes any unilateral change could breach international law. It could respond by launching legal action and by imposing countermeasures, such as tariffs.

Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis insisted on Sunday that the legislation complied with the law.

He declined to say how the protocol would be changed, but said the government would set out the legal basis for the bill.

It is expected to propose a "green channel" for goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland, as well as scrapping rules that prevent the province from benefiting from tax assistance and ending the role of the European Court of Justice as sole arbiter, according to reports.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said there was increasing concern within the farming community about proposed changes to the Northern Ireland protocol.

He said trade between north and south is working well and is operating in a positive way.

“Whatever the merits of the deal that was eventually agreed in December 2020, it has to be honoured. We have always said that Brexit would be damaging for our sector, but further unilateral changes will only add to the problem,” he said.

“The farming sector is going through massive upheaval at the moment. The inputs crisis is putting huge pressure on farmers. Anything that creates more disruption will be very negative,” he said.

“Trade on the island of Ireland, and the trade flows East-West and West-East between here and the UK, are important to the economies on these islands. Every effort must be made to safeguard trade in agri-food goods, which plays a crucial role in the prosperity of rural communities,” he said.

IFA has regular dialogue with the UFU and NFU and we are committed to maintaining trade flows between here and the UK.

The plan will be a test of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's authority after he was almost removed from office last week when four in ten of his lawmakers opposed him in a confidence vote.

However, it will be seen by the EU as an inflammatory move that violates an international treaty.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said in May that Brussels would respond with all measures at its disposal.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said there will be no U.S.-UK trade deal if London scraps the protocol.

Sinn Fein, said Britain would "undoubtedly" break the law by imposing unilateral changes to the protocol. "(Britain) has sought a destructive path, and is now proposing to introduce legislation that will undoubtedly breach international law," Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald told Sky News.