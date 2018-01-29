Farmer brothers extend massive deal with Tesco to supply 65,000t of potatoes and veg

Over 65,000 tonnes of fresh produce to be sold in Irish stores between now and 2020 Country Crest, the north Dublin-based family-owned agri-business, and Tesco Ireland have confirmed a further extension of its almost 20 year relationship until 2020. Owned by Gabriel and Michael Hoey, Country Crest will continue to supply all potatoes, onions and sweet potatoes to Tesco Ireland’s 149 stores and via online shopping in a deal worth over €60m.

The contract extension will ensure that Tesco customers continue to receive the same consistent quality across own label potatoes that they know and love annually. In addition Country Crest will also continue to supply onions and sweet potatoes to Tesco stores nationwide, bringing the total number of units sold annually to over 200m individual produce units. The 2020 agreement will see Tesco Ireland source over 65,000t of fresh produce from Country Crest, including over 20,000t of potatoes sourced on a yearly basis (approximately 158m individual potatoes) including golden wonder, queens and organic.

It will also see the company supply 4,300t of onions crossing eight varieties – brown, red, pink and shallots which is 38m onions, including 2.5m shallots and 930t of sweet potatoes concentrating on Covington and Bonita varieties- which equates to 4.65m individual sweet potatoes. The fourth generation of the Hoey family, brothers Michael and Gabriel, established Country Crest to grow and pre-pack fresh potatoes for the retail sector and are famed for their passion for authenticity, innovation and the best quality produce.