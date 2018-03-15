Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 15 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Farm pictures on supermarket food can be the real deal'

Feargal Quinn
Feargal Quinn

Feargal Quinn

Q: Do you agree photographs of smiling farmers that supermarkets now use is a bit fake, and trying to paint a picture that the supermarkets really care?

A: It is not so much about the photograph, but rather what lies behind it in terms of commitment to working with Irish farmers, growers and producers.

Twenty-five years ago, Superquinn was the first supermarket in Ireland to make genuine efforts at working with farmers.

We made commitments to take certain crops which were grown on our behalf, had an open policy of listing small and early-stage producers which other retailers wouldn't and trying to find ways to raise the standard of the various food categories to the benefit of the farmer or the grower.

We were the first supermarket in the world to use DNA traceability to link all of our meat back to the actual farm it was raised on. On many meat categories we had the individual farmers' name on the pack.

For us it was not fake. It was real and it was demonstrable through traceability systems back to real people. I think what you are referring to in today's mass marketing by some retailers are some of the more generic statements, whereby a single farmer is shown, not the specific one who had grown a product.

There is nothing wrong with it, but it is somewhat superficial and much more could be done to bring the traceability systems that exist to life in a more realistic way.

I recall being in a Champion supermarket in France and as the manager was giving me a tour, a farmer in muddy boots and leeks with the roots still on them came in trundling through the front door with boxes he was unloading from his trailer right outside the front door.

Also Read

The manager explained that he had discretion from his head office to buy one farm-based product directly. His customers loved it. This is traceability at its best.

Something that is cut and picked within a few hours and only a few kilometres down the road.

Indo Business

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Greencore CEO Patrick Coveney has vowed to spend half his time in the US as problems mount

'Crunch time' as Greencore hit by record share slump
Greencore is facing a battle. Stock image

Analysis: For first time investors question if CEO is the right man
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Minister Creed to focus on UK market for St Patrick's Day trip
Eibhlin Murphy, Marketing Manager, Major Equipment Ireland Limited

'Working in Ballyhaunis, we don't have to deal with the traffic'
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (Niall Carson)

Planned relief from stamp duty hike to consolidate farm holdings yet to...
'How best to supplement one's income post transfer is a very important issue'

How to secure a post-transfer income - Tax-efficient income options for...
Professor John Sweney near his office on the Maynooth University campus. Photo: Frank Mc Grath

'The canary in the mine' - Storm Emma is the harbinger of things to come...


Top Stories

Minister Michael Creed at the re-opening of Glanbia Ireland's Wexford cheese plant. Photo: Patrick Browne

Dairy sector must move to GM-free feed to protect its global presence - Glanbia...
Planting of broadleaf trees are falling below the 30% target

Forestry cover now at 10pc of land area
Walmart (Snyferok/Getty Images)

Walmart patents hint at future where its drones tend the farms
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom at a farm walk at the Delahunty farm in Ballykinash, Carrig, Co Tipperary.

Grass growth 50pc below norm as weather continues to bite
A farmer makes her way through heavy snow. REUTERS

'I will have to take the loss on the chin' - Farmer finds 21 of his weanlings dead...

Opinion: Why suckler farmers should explore organic opportunities?

Farmers welcome 20pc increase in forest road grant