Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Facts and figures: Is it worth butchering your own heifer for the freezer?

Very few beef farmers eat their own meat – but there are huge advantages

Ready for the freezer: Keith Fahy's heifer was butchered, boxed and labelled Expand
The Hereford heifer Keith picked Expand
Expand
The meat hanging Expand
The breakdown of Keith's meat Expand

Close

Ready for the freezer: Keith Fahy's heifer was butchered, boxed and labelled

Ready for the freezer: Keith Fahy's heifer was butchered, boxed and labelled

The Hereford heifer Keith picked

The Hereford heifer Keith picked

The meat hanging

The meat hanging

The breakdown of Keith's meat

The breakdown of Keith's meat

/

Ready for the freezer: Keith Fahy's heifer was butchered, boxed and labelled

Keith Fahy

The majority of beef farmers in Ireland produce vast volumes to feed large numbers of people. But it is very rare for them to consume their own beef.

The farmers who slaughtering their own animals for the freezer are definitely in the minority. I deal with farmers every day and I would say less than 1pc eat their own beef.

Most Watched

Privacy