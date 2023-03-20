Facts and figures: Is it worth butchering your own heifer for the freezer?

The majority of beef farmers in Ireland produce vast volumes to feed large numbers of people. But it is very rare for them to consume their own beef.

The farmers who slaughtering their own animals for the freezer are definitely in the minority. I deal with farmers every day and I would say less than 1pc eat their own beef.

On our family farm, my father often killed lambs for the freezer, but never sent a beef animal to be butchered up for our own use.

Last summer I got the idea of sending one of our own bucket-reared heifers. We run a part-time beef farm, with a calf and store to finish system.

Towards the end of the summer I picked out an animal suitable for the freezer: one of the lighter, easier-fleshed heifers from the bunch.

Before we sent the heifer to the butcher it was clear we would have to invest in a larger freezer, and I spent €460 on a 400-litre model.

My pick was a Hereford heifer out of a dairy cow. She arrived on the farm at around three weeks of age and was reared on milk replacer along with the rest of the calves.

She was born on March 8, 2021 and went to the butcher 20 months later, on November 8, 2022.

Her breed composition was 50pc Hereford, 28.1pc Holstein, 12.5pc Friesian, and 9.5pc Jersey.

She spent the majority of her life at grass in a rotationally grazed system and was fed a finishing concentrate for just over 60 days at a rate of 5kg of meal per day at grass and with silage when she was brought into the shed on October 13.

The heifer was slaughtered by Brian Carroll in Farrells abattoir in Athenry, then butchered and bagged by Brian’s father Tony, who runs a family butcher shop in Ballinasloe.

It cost €330 to kill, butcher, bag and label the meat, which was very well presented and labelled, making it easy to divide in the new freezer.

On the morning she went to the butchers she weighed 497kg and she killed out at a 245kg carcass, which was 49pc of her fresh live weight. I was happy with this, given she was out of a dairy-bred cow and had a small amount of Jersey genetics.

The beef price the week she was killed was around €4.70/kg, compared to this week’s factory heifer price of €5.30, so there is a 60c/kg difference, or an extra €147 if she had been killed this week.

I estimate that she would have graded as a O-4-. Looking at the grid, and assuming

Looking at the grid and today’s base price of €5.30 and at the base of €4.70 as per date of sale please see difference below for a O-4- grading Hereford Heifer and assuming a Hereford bonus of 15c, which can vary depending on factory, I calculate that she would have fetched the following prices then and now:

Now: €5.30 – 24c + 12c (quality assurance) + 15c Hereford bonus = €5.33 x 245kg = €1,305

November: €4.70 – 24c (grid) + 12c (QA) + 15c Hereford bonus = €4.73 x 245kg = €1,158

So what meat did I get back? There was 143.2kg of saleable meat —29pc of the fresh weight of 497kg. The factories also have the fifth quarter and offal, — including hide, lung, liver, bones, bone marrow, cheek meat, kidney and heart — for which I have no value put inhere as we did not request any of these, as we didn’t request them.

The meat was very nice with a lovely amount of marbling. The Hereford breed is known for its tenderness and rich fat content, which is why it pays a premium price.

It was a very enjoyable and interesting experience. It makes you realise that when we go to a restaurant or indeed a butcher/supermarket and we order a steak, the high-value cuts are only a proportion of the animal.

It should be noted that this was an early maturing breed animal out of a dairy dam and was killed at only 20 months, with minimal concentrates.

Continental heifers or steers out of suckler dams would have a much higher percentage kill-out rate and would be heavier and maybe killed at an older age.

Many farmers finish continental heifers and bullocks at 30 months and could achieve a carcass weight of double the heifer we finished. But you cannot compare like with like.

Keith Fahy is a Teagasc business and technology drystock advisor, based in Galway/Clare