Exporting to Asia is costly so more focus needed on getting Irish food in EU supermarkets - Creed

Exporting food to new markets in Asia comes at a greater cost and more focus should be put on getting Irish produce on European shelves, former Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has said.

Speaking in the Dail, Creed said there was a need for the sector to look beyond Brexit and see where the Irish agri-food industry needs to pitch its bid for new market opportunities in the context of diminished opportunities that will arise in the UK.

"A lot of good work has been achieved by the industry, working in tandem with the State, to find new market opportunities in recent years, in particular developing opportunities in the Asian market, China in particular.

"They are all welcome. They are, however, at a greater cost than markets closer to home," he highlighted.

The Cork-based TD said the most important market close to home, after the United Kingdom is the rest of the European Union.

"We need to play to our strengths and our capacity to be an environmentally sustainable producer of high-quality product and go aggressively after the opportunities to displace other product in the European Union supermarket shelves with Irish product," he said.

While he said he appreciated the very significant increase in resources that has been ongoing for some years now to Bord Bia, he said the EU is where the major opportunity is to secure additional market share without the opportunity costs.

"The European Union market is the best market for us after the United Kingdom, and we need to redouble our efforts there," he said.

It comes as Britain's transitional EU exit agreement - during which the bloc's rules continue to apply - expires on Dec. 31, and Britain says it will not seek any extension. A deal would have to be ratified by both sides, leaving little time for new delay.

Despite missing several self-imposed deadlines, the negotiations have failed to bridge differences on competition policy and the distribution of fishing rights.

Despite accounting for 0.1% of the British economy, fishing rights have become a totemic issue for both sides. Britain has so far rejected EU proposals and remains adamant that as an independent nation it must have full control of its waters.

Online Editors