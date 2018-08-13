In what has been dubbed by many as one of the most significant court rulings ever, chemical and biotechnology giant Monsanto was found liable for a former groundskeeper's terminal cancer and ordered to pay him $289m.

In what has been dubbed by many as one of the most significant court rulings ever, chemical and biotechnology giant Monsanto was found liable for a former groundskeeper's terminal cancer and ordered to pay him $289m.

Explainer: Why US court decision over Roundup is big news for everyone

Monsanto is appealing the ruling after the month-long trial found in favour of DeWayne Johnson's case that company’s glyphosate-based weed-killers, including Roundup, caused his cancer.

Roundup is a herbicide commonly used by farmers, public authorities and gardeners to control weeds. It's active ingredient is Glyphosate, which is the most frequently used herbicide worldwide and in the EU.

Glyphosate-based pesticides are used as herbicides in agriculture, horticulture and in some noncultivated areas, primarily to combat weeds, with many city councils using it to control weeds in cities and towns.

However, there are moves by cities and countries to reduce the use of glyphosate-based products in recent months.

France recently moved to curtail the availability of Roundup, with its President Macron pledging to ban it within three years, despite objections from members of parliament. French farmers are divided on the issue, despite proposals to allow agricultural exemptions on its availabilty.

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council’s and Fingal Co. Council recently decided to trial alternatives to the use of glyphosate as a weedkiller on streets and in parks.

Johnson V Monsanto

Last week's case of school groundskeeper DeWayne Johnson was the first lawsuit to go to trial alleging glyphosate causes cancer.