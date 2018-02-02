Explainer: France's baby milk scandal which has seen dozens of babies infected with salmonella

WHEN DID THE LATEST CRISIS BEGIN? On Dec. 1, 2017, tests by the French Health Ministry confirmed that 20 babies had been contaminated by formula produced at the Lactalis factory in Craon, western France.

On Dec. 2, it issued a recall of 12 suspected baby milk batches, followed by a further recall of 625 batches on Dec. 12 and a third on Dec. 21.

Lactalis halted operations at the factory on Dec. 8 and announced on Jan. 11 the temporary layoff of 250 workers.

A notice warns customers of precautionary recall of products in a supermarkert of Lille, northern this week. Baby milk maker Lactalis and French authorities have ordered a global recall of millions of products over fears of salmonella bacteria contamination. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

On Jan. 12, Lactalis said it would take back all products ever produced at Craon. The recall concerns more than 12 million baby milk tins in France and abroad, from China to Algeria and Spain. Lactalis said the recall targeted 83 countries in all.

On Feb. 1, Besnier said Lactalis could have been producing salmonella-tainted baby milk at Craon since 2005. He said the crisis was likely to cost the company hundreds of millions of euros. HOW WAS THE MILK INFECTED?

Last year’s contaminations have been linked to a salmonella outbreak in 2005 at the Craon plant, then owned by Celia, which contaminated over 140 babies. Lactalis took over Celia in 2006. The salmonella is believed to have been revived following work in the factory in the first half of the year. HOW HAS LACTALIS REACTED?

As well as the recalls and promising to compensate affected families, it has said it will permanently close the facility at the Craon plant in which the salmonella was discovered. Besnier has questioned the effectiveness of 16,000 tests performed by an unidentified private laboratory last year that had revealed nothing. “If the analysis of end-products had revealed the presence of Salmonella Agona, we would of course not have marketed the products and we would have avoided the crisis,” Lactalis said in a statement.

It has pledged to reinforce controls on baby milk products and have tests performed by a second laboratory. NUMBER AND LOCATION OF AFFECTED BABIES France’s Institut Pasteur, the research center that monitors salmonella, says more than 200 babies have been contaminated since 2005 with Salmonella Agona, the bacteria found at Lactalis’ Craon factory.

Of these, 141 were contaminated in 2005, another 25 between 2006 and 2017, and 38 in the latest outbreak. French health authorities have said 36 of the 38 cases last year were clearly linked to Lactalis milk, as well as one in Spain and a suspected one in Greece. A group representing victims’ families say at least 10 more cases are unaccounted for. WHAT IS SALMONELLA?

The main symptoms of salmonella infection are stomach ache and diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration. It can be life-threatening for infants or people weakened by illness. Most healthy people recover within a few days without specific treatment. LEGAL ACTION

Several families have already filed complaints against Lactalis. Some are also planning to take action against French supermarket chains which were selling recalled products despite the recall. French supermarket chains Leclerc, Auchan, Carrefour and Systeme U have all acknowledged that some of the baby milk remained on their shelves after the recall. Two complaints are already targeting Auchan and Leclerc.

Class action lawsuits are not possible in France. Each family must file a complaint separately. A group of victims said they would pursue their legal complaints regardless of any compensation offered.



Reuters