As the UK Government mulls slashing tariffs on goods imported to the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit, we look at the implications.

Everything you need to know about Brexit and tariffs

How do tariffs work?

A tariff is essentially a border tax charged on foreign imports for any given product. Companies importing the products pay the charges, or tariffs, at the point of entry to the customs agency of the country implementing them.

While still part of the EU’s customs union, British companies can buy and sell their goods freely across the bloc tariff-free.

The EU also has agreements allowing free trade with the likes of Norway, Switzerland and South Korea.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s pledge to quit the EU customs union raises the prospect of tariff barriers being erected (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

What about Brexit?

Brexit, in particular a no-deal exit, will change all that, ushering in an era of higher tariffs and an avalanche of red tape.

This is because UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s pledge to quit the EU customs union raises the very real prospect of tariff barriers being erected, which would see UK businesses forced to pass the additional costs of imports on to consumers.