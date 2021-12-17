Farming

European retailers suspend Brazil beef on deforestation

Some retailers, such as Sainsbury's U.K., are suspending purchases of corned beef from the entire nation



Tatiana Freitas

Six European retail groups, including Sainsbury's in the United Kingdom and Carrefour in Belgium, are restricting Brazilian beef purchases due to new findings linking cattle production to deforestation in the Amazon, Cerrado and Pantanal.

Researchers at Reporter Brasil, an independent research group, and Mighty Earth, a Washington-based nonprofit, tracked Brazilian beef connected to deforestation to European retail stores in the form of beef jerky, corned beef and fresh prime cuts, the organizations said Wednesday in a statement.

