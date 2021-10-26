Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

EU to invest €2m into project developing lab-grown beef for commercial markets

Researchers hope to reduce the cost of the product &ldquo;in the order of 100 times&rdquo; Expand

Close

Researchers hope to reduce the cost of the product &ldquo;in the order of 100 times&rdquo;

Researchers hope to reduce the cost of the product “in the order of 100 times”

Researchers hope to reduce the cost of the product “in the order of 100 times”

Samuel Lovett

The European Union is to invest €2m into a scientific project that is developing cultured beef for commercial markets.

Under a Covid recovery plan that was set up by the European Commission last year, known as React-EU, the funding has been granted to two Dutch food firms – Nutreco and Mosa Meat – which are attempting to lower the costs of growing meat in vitro.

The programme will fund research and development to find the best combination of amino acids, vitamins and minerals to include in the culture media to help promote the natural growth of muscle cells taken from a cow.

Most Watched

Privacy