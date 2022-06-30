EU opens up market to more New Zealand beef, lamb and dairy

The European Union and New Zealand completed negotiations on Thursday for a free trade agreement that could boost goods and services business between the two partners by 30pc.

However, the EU will open up to more dairy products and beef from New Zealand, a sensitive area for some EU countries, particularly Ireland.

For these sectors, the agreement will allow zero or lower tariff imports from New Zealand only in limited amounts (through so-called Tariff Rate Quotas).

For beef, the EU will allow a tariff rate quota of 10,000 tonnes to be imported with reduced duty of 7.5%. This volume will be gradually phased in over 7 years from the entry into force of the agreement.

In terms of sheepmeat, the EU will allow a tariff rate quota of 38,000 tonnes to be imported duty free phased in over 7 years.

Increased dairy imports will also be allowed under the deal. A tariff rate quota of 15,000 tonnes of milk powder will be opened with 20% MFN duty. This volume will be gradually phased in over 7 years from the entry into force of the agreement.

For butter, New Zealand has currently access to the tariff quota of 47,177t allocated under the EU’s WTO schedule with the in-quota tariff of 38% of the MFN duty. For the volume of 21,000 t, the tariff under this quota will gradually be reduced to 5% of the MFN duty. EU will also allow imports within the limit of the new tariff rate quota of 15,000 t with the same gradually reduced duty.

For cheese, under the agreement, the EU will allow a tariff rate quota of 25,000 tonnes to be imported duty free.

Meanwhile, for tariffs will fall for key EU exports to New Zealand such as pigmeat, wine, chocolate, sugar confectionary and biscuits.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement after a meeting in Brussels with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the latter saying it had taken 14 years since the idea of such a deal was first floated.

Free trade negotiations began in mid-2018 and, for the EU, the deal will put the bloc's trade with New Zealand on a par with countries that already have a trade pact with New Zealand, notably those of the 11-nation CPTPP Asia-Pacific deal.

The agreement will remove tariffs on a wide range of products and be the first struck by the EU that includes the possibility of sanctions if either side flouts environmental or labour standards, plans for which were only outlined last week.Read full story

"It's probably fair to say that no one likes it, so we must have got it about right," New Zealand trade minister Damien O'Connor said, half-joking, when asked about the compromises made during a tough, final stage of negotiations.

Additional Reporting Reuters