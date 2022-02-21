EU ‘demonising’ red meat by linking it to risk of developing cancer, says minister

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has accused the EU of “demonising” red and processed meat in a new €170m food promotion programme.

In a letter to EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, the minister said he was “disappointed” the programme linked red meat to a risk of developing cancer.

Mr McConalogue’s intervention came after the EU’s new food promotion policy was linked to its Beating Cancer Plan, which encourages people to eat less red meat.

This suggests fresh plant-based producers will be shown preferential treatment to those who produce meat when seeking funding.

The minister welcomed the EU’s promotion of fresh fruit and vegetables as part of a healthy diet adding it is an “important and positive message”.

However, Mr McConalogue said he believed the “message is undermined” by reference to links between cancers and meat.

The criteria for the programme said it aimed to align with the “objectives of Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, in particular encouraging the shift to a more plant-based diet, with less red and processed meat and other foods linked to cancer risks (eg. alcoholic drinks). This language demonising red meat and processed meat is not appropriate or proportionate, as I’m sure your own experts would agree”, the minister said in his letter.

“Red meat and processed meat products have an important role, in appropriate servings, as a source of protein, vitamins and minerals in a healthy, balanced diet, and this is reflected in healthy eating guidelines in Ireland and I’m sure across the EU, he added.

“Irish livestock farmers and the food industry are producing quality, safe food, with strong environmental credentials and with real nutrition benefits for consumers in the EU and around the world.

“I am disappointed that this unfortunate wording has undermined what should be a positive message about the EU’s commitment to promoting quality and safety, sustainability and a healthy diet.”

In a statement launching the campaign, Mr Wojciechowski said the aim is to “increase awareness of organic farming and more sustainable agricultural practices, coupled with the promotion of fresh fruits and vegetables, essential for healthy eating and balanced diet”.

Irish Cattle and Sheep farmers’ Association president Dermot Kelleher accused the EU of “wilful misrepresentation” of research on meat and cancer.

“The EU seems to be blaming red meat consumption for increased cancer risk whereas the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report on behalf of the World Health Organisation (WHO) only found a marginal increased risk in the case of processed meats. It could not find sound evidence regarding unprocessed red meats,” Mr Kelleher said.

He said the EU is taking a “very ideological” position on red meat that is not supported by “incontrovertible evidence”

“A balanced diet with a focus on reducing or eliminating ultra-processed foods is still likely to be a better strategy,” he said.