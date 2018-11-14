EU court rules 'taste of food' not eligible for copyright protection

The European Court of Justice has ruled that the taste of a food product is not eligible for copyright protection after a dispute between two soft cheeses producers,

‘Heksenkaas’ is a spreadable dip with cream cheese and fresh herbs, which was created in 2007 by a Dutch retailer of vegetables and fresh produce.

The intellectual property rights in that product were transferred by the retailer to the current rightholder, Levola, a company governed by Dutch law.

Since January 2014, Smilde, another company governed by Dutch law, has been manufacturing a product called ‘Witte Wievenkaas’ for a supermarket chain in the Netherlands.

As Levola took the view that the production and sale of ‘Witte Wievenkaas’ infringed its copyright in the taste of ‘Heksenkaas’, it asked the Dutch courts to order Smilde to cease, inter alia, production and sale of that product.

Levola claims that the taste of ‘Heksenkaas’ is a work protected by copyright and that the taste of ‘Witte Wievenkaas’ is a reproduction of that work.

Hearing the case on appeal, the Gerechtshof Arnhem-Leeuwarden (Regional Court of Appeal, Arnhem-Leeuwarden, Netherlands) has asked the European Court of Justice whether the taste of a food product can be protected under the Copyright Directive.

In today’s judgment, the Court ruled that, in order to be protected by copyright under the Directive, the taste of a food product must be capable of being classified as a ‘work’ within the meaning of the Directive.