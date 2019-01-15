Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 15 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU Auditors warn that food safety system overstretched (highlights pesticides levels on food imports)

There are armies of people employed all over Europe focused on food safety. Stock Image
There are armies of people employed all over Europe focused on food safety. Stock Image
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The EU’s system for protecting consumers from chemical hazards in food is overstretched, according to a new report from the European Court of Auditors.

The European Commission and the Member States do not have the capacity to implement the system fully, the auditors say.

EU food safety policy aims to guarantee a high level of protection for human life and health, and to protect EU citizens from three types of hazards in food: physical, biological and chemical. This audit concentrated on chemical hazards.

The Auditors said the legal framework governing chemicals in food, feed, and plants and live animals remains a work in progress, they say, and has not yet been implemented to the level envisaged in EU laws governing food production.

In addition, the European Food Safety Authority, which provides scientific advice to inform European policymaking, suffers backlogs in its work in connection with chemicals.

This, the Auditors said affects the proper functioning of parts of the system and the sustainability of the model as a whole.

“Food safety is a high priority for the EU; it affects all citizens and is closely linked to trade”, said Janusz Wojciechowski, the Member of the European Court of Auditors responsible for the report. “But the current EU system faces a number of inconsistencies and challenges.”

Some Member States’ controls cover certain chemicals more frequently than others, and their legal frameworks are so extensive that public authorities find it difficult to fulfil all their responsibilities.

Also Read

Checks by public bodies can only ever make up a small proportion of all checks carried out, say the auditors, and the EU model can best remain credible if public- and private-sector control systems complement each other. However, synergies between the two have only just started to be explored.

Pesticides

Despite, the EU having limited the use of certain pesticides based on hazard criteria, the auditors say that residues of such pesticides may be tolerated in products imported into the EU if a risk assessment has shown that there is no risk to consumers.

The auditors also identified limitations in the control system as Member States face difficulties in determining the nature of enforcement action in cases of non‐compliance.

The auditors recommend that the European Commission should assess potential changes to the legislation governing chemical hazards in the light of the capacity to apply it consistently.

They also want the EU to explain what action it will take on pesticide residues in food to maintain the same level of assurance for both EU produced and imported food while remaining compliant with WTO rules.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Farm succession can be a major source of concern

Six steps to improve your finances and your long-term prospects
Liam Condon is head of crop sciences at Bayer

'We have to make sure Roundup stays available to farmers'
Eviction notice

Farm evictions: Can you potentially be physically removed from your...
There is a 'staggering difference' between the best and worst performing farmers on input and overhead costs per lire of milk says Martin O'Sullivan

Farm Finance: The road to farming success is paved with realistic...
Slurry spreading is set to begin in Zone A counties from this Sunday, 13 January

Get in the zone ahead of slurry spreading season - See the slurry spreading...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

Vets under pressure to halt work-to-rule action
A bullock weighing 580kg owned by Francis Divilly, Corrandulla went for €1,340 at Headford mart cattle and sheep sale. Photo: Ray Ryan

Ringside at Headford Mart: 'The mood this time last year was far more positive'


Top Stories

Factory management surveyed by Department about use of CCTV in meat...

Cork: A divided county - how one half has reduced its TB rates but the...
(Stock picture)

Man dies while cutting trees on his farm
An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar comes face to face with this little piggy as he chats at the Virginia Agricultural Show on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Varadkar 'trying to eat less meat' to reduce carbon footprint

Dairygold offers suppliers a 0.15c/L bonus - if they participate in milk...

Vets to vote on agreement to end work to rule in factories
Meal Bin

Farmers in all sectors can now get grant aid for Meal Bins