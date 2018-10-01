Aldi Ireland has agreed a new contract with Co. Dublin-based Donnelly Fruit & Veg that will see the fresh produce business supply over €130,000 worth of Irish grown pumpkins to Aldi’s 133 Irish stores in time for Halloween 2018.

Dublin farmers sign deal with Aldi to supply €130,000 worth of Irish pumpkins for Halloween

Aldi expects to sell close to 45,000 Irish pumpkins, with small, medium, large and monster sizes available.

Donnelly Fruit & Veg, which already supplies Irish strawberries, Irish tomatoes and several other Irish fruit and vegetable lines to Aldi stores, began growing its crop of Irish pumpkins in early May, with harvesting taking place in September and October.

Welcoming the deal, Martin Gaffney, Farms Director of Donnelly Fruit & Veg, said the company are delighted to add our quality Irish-grown pumpkins to the range of produce we grow for Aldi.”

“We have been growing premium fruit and veg in Co. Dublin since 1979 and have been supplying Aldi for over 10 years.

"Our partnership with Aldi continues to go from strength-to-strength and this is underlined by its continued support of our business.”

Aldi’s Group Buying Director, John Curtin said Aldi has a longstanding working relationship with Donnelly Fruit & Veg, who have consistently provided our stores with the very finest Irish-grown fruit and vegetables.

"We know that our customers will welcome the addition of Irish pumpkins to our stores, even more so because of the unbeatable prices we offer.”