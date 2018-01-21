Direct sales and push by discounters driving strong organic sales growth

The future looks bright for the organic sector. Bord Bia data on the retail multiples showed that the organic market grew by 10.5pc in 2017 and is now worth an estimated €162m.

It also showed that 68pc of Irish people buy organic food or drink monthly, or more often.

That is certainly encouraging news for producers, and as more retail channels become available to people it means increased penetration of both goods and local supply. That said, there was a slight dip in sales in the last quarter of 2017.

In addition, there were some rumblings of potential over-supply in the beef market at the back-end of the year. However, the organic market in Ireland has been in steady growth for the past three years, mirroring growth right across Europe and globally.