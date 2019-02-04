Hundreds of consumers have voiced their anger online over Irish food labelling laws that allow Brazilian chicken to be labelled as 'made in Wicklow'.

Ding dong over Denny chicken that's 'made in Wicklow' but hails from Brazil

The offending chicken slices, made by Denny which is owned by Kerry Foods, were highlighted by food writer Katy McGuinness.

"No mention of where the chicken 'Made in Co Wicklow' in this package comes from. I asked Denny and they told me Brazil," she tweeted.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), this product falls under general labelling rules, and is not required to give the origin of the meat.

"I understand that it complies, but I think that consumers might legitimately have an expectation that the chicken was of Irish origin," said Ms McGuinness. "It might be legal but it's deliberately misleading, suggesting Irish-reared chicken. That this is legal is outrageous."

On the packaging, it advises consumers to visit the company's website for sourcing information. When Ms McGuinness looked, there was none to be found.

"So I emailed them via an enquiry form and got a reply saying the chicken comes from Brazil," she said.

It says on the label that it is 'formed' chicken, but according to Ms McGuinness, it's unclear whether Denny imported whole chickens or bits of chickens.