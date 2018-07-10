Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 10 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Department of Agriculture Secretary General appointed to head up 'transformation' of Department of Justice

Aidan O'Driscoll, the new secretary general of the Department of Justice.
Aidan O'Driscoll, the new secretary general of the Department of Justice.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

As part of the radical restructuring of the Department of Justice and Equality, Minister Charlie Flanagan T.D., today announced the appointment of a new Secretary General of the Department to lead the transformation process.

Mr. Aidan O’Driscoll, currently serving as Secretary General in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, will be appointed Secretary General of the Department of Justice and Equality with effect from September 2018.

Mr. O’Driscoll has a distinguished career record at home and abroad, has worked in both the public and private sector, and has an MSc Strategic Management among his many qualifications.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D. commented “Aidan O’Driscoll is an accomplished career civil servant who has served as Secretary General of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine since 2015. 

"It has been a great pleasure to work with him over the course of the last few years and he has given dedicated service to the Agriculture sector. 

"Along with his vast experience, he will bring with him a great deal of enthusiasm and energy, and I wish him all the best in his new and challenging role in the Department of Justice and Equality”.

Aidan O’Driscoll joined the civil service in 1977 as an Administrative Officer and subsequently trained as a Policy Analyst in the Department of Finance. He has served in a variety of posts in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine including Chief Economist from 1995 to 2001 and Assistant Secretary General from 2001 to January 2015 for EU Affairs, Economics and Climate Change. 

He was appointed Secretary General in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in January 2015. 

Also Read

He worked in Africa and Asia in variety of roles with FAO, Irish Aid and a private consulting company from 1985 to 1992 and served in the Irish Embassy, Rome as Agriculture Attaché / Deputy Rep to FAO, WFP and IFAD 1994 – 1995.

He was Chairman of the Committee on World Food Security (CFS) 2000-2002.  He has served as a member of the Civil Service Management Board since January 2015.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Current dry weather is causing problems for farmers who rely on solely on rainfall for grass and crop growth (Dan Law/PA)

Grass growth collapse hits farmers for €360m
Fund is available to both existing and new farming customers residing in the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA

Ulster Bank announces special €15m Weather Fund for farmers

Equestrian holding on 10ac for €795,000

Advice: This is not a year to be carrying any passengers on the milking platform
Phil Hogan

Hogan blasts IFA over 'fake news' on CAP

Number of workers on Irish dairy farms rises by 40pc
Edward Cahill pictured during a day's shearing outside Dunlavin last week. He was working alongside his uncle John Corrigan and local contractor Joey Walsh. At only 14 years of age, Edward is hopefully among the next generation who will take up the busines

Ulster says yes to higher wool prices