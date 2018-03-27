Department agrees new beef agreement with Israel
The Department of Agriculture has reached a new agreement with the authorities in Israel concerning the certification of beef exports from Ireland to Israel.
A new veterinary health certificate has been agreed for the export of beef from Ireland to Israel.
The main changes from the previous certificate are that the new certificate provides for the export of bone-in beef cuts derived from cattle of all ages as well as boneless beef cuts and offal from cattle of all age.
The previous certificate restricted exports to boneless beef only.
Irish beef exports to Israel were valued at €2.1m last year down marginally on the year previous.
In 2017 Irish agrifood exports recorded their 8th consecutive year of growth to reach an estimated €13.6 billion.
Within that, meat exports including beef, sheepmeat, pigmeat and poultry came to a total of over €3.78 billion.
The total value of beef exports, including offal, was more than €2.4 billion in 2017; an increase of 6pc overall on the 2016 figures (€2.2 billion).