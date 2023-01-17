Farming

Danone vows to cut methane emissions from milk by 30%

Danone says dairy accounts for about 8% of human-cause methane emissions. Expand

Dasha Afanasieva

Danone aims to cut methane emissions from its fresh milk supply chain by almost one-third over the next seven years, becoming the first major food company to set targets in line with a pledge by 150 countries to reduce emissions of the greenhouse gas from cows' burps.

The Activia maker said steps including better management of dairy herds, manure and feed additives will help it meet the Global Methane Pledge a collective commitment to cut emissions of the greenhouse gas 30% by 2030. It was launched at COP26 in 2021 and has since been signed by 150 countries.

