Supermarket giant Lidl has announced its biggest ever deal with an agri-food firm in Northern Ireland as Dale Farm becomes its global supplier of cheddar cheese.

Dale Farm now a global big cheese after deal to supply cheddar to Lidl

Dale Farm, the biggest dairy firm here, will be supplying cheese from its Cookstown factory to Lidl stores across the UK, Europe and the United States.

The co-operative is now Lidl's biggest cheddar supplier, and Dale Farm told the Belfast Telegraph the contract is likely to lead to an increase in the size of its workforce. Lidl's Northern Ireland director Conor Boyle said: "Dale Farm has been a valued and trusted Lidl supplier for many years, and this deal strengthens and secures that relationship for the future.

"It is a coup for Dale Farm and for Lidl, allowing us to introduce and showcase this stunningly good product to our customers around the world." The cheddar range will go on-shelf in Lidl Ireland under the supermarket's Rathdaragh own brand, in the UK and Europe as Valley Spire and Milbona, and in the United States as Preferred Selection.