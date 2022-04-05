Dairying with a difference: The Tipperary sheep farmers making award-winning cheese

In 2012, Tipperary couple Barry and Lorraine Cahalan started their unconventional journey to dairy farming by buying 50 lambs.

The couple now milk over 200 ewes and make award-winning Cáis na Tíre cheese on their farm in Ballinderry, Nenagh.

“We met in school, having both grown up on farms, just five or six miles from each other and we both went to UCD to study agriculture,” says Barry. “Lorraine went on to work on Killeen Farm after college, where they milked goats and made cheese from the milk.

The Cahalan's flock on their way in for milking

The Cahalan's flock on their way in for milking

“My home farm here had always been mixed enterprise, but Lorraine and I wanted to do something a bit different when we got married, so we thought about dairy farming.”

After looking at their options, they decided against milking cows.

“The investment would have been too high and we didn’t think at the time we had enough land to ensure it would run smoothly. We farm 100ac,” Barry says.

“Lorraine was still working on Killeen Farm and she asked Marion, the owner, for some advice, and she thought there was a market for sheep’s milk cheese. She was a wealth of knowledge and advice, so we went on the back of that.”

Barry & Lorraine Cahalan from Cais na Tire cheese with their 6 week old lambs. Pictures by Gerry Stronge

Barry & Lorraine Cahalan from Cais na Tire cheese with their 6 week old lambs. Pictures by Gerry Stronge

Barry and Lorraine knew they’d need to build a shed with a pasteurising room and storage facility, and install a milking parlour, but before they did any of that, they visited a few farms already doing what they hoped to do.

First-hand

“We went to England and looked at a few farms milking sheep and goats. It was great to see first-hand exactly what we needed and how to do it,” says Barry.

“We then bought a second-hand, 10-unit-a-side milking parlour from Holland which had been used to milk goats. We bought it through one of Killeen Farm’s contacts.”

Barry and Lorraine in the milking parlour

Barry and Lorraine in the milking parlour

The Cahalans also had to get their hands on some stock, which wasn’t as easy as they hoped.

“Milking sheep are hard to come by. We eventually found some and started off by buying 50 Friesian lambs that were just five days old,” says Barry.

They put their new stock in lamb the following year and have been breeding from them since, using two rams they bought.

The sheep are milked twice daily — it takes just 30 seconds to milk each one.

Barry and Lorraine's sheep on their way into the milking parlour

Barry and Lorraine's sheep on their way into the milking parlour

“It takes seven litres of sheep’s milk to produce 1kg of cheese, compared to 11L of cow’s or goat’s milk. This is because sheep’s milk contains higher solids,” says Barry.

“The milk solids increase as the year goes on and the yield drops. Sheep only produce approximately 300L of milk in a year compared to 5,000L from a cow, but because of the milk solids content in sheep’s milk, we can produce as much cheese as if we were milking cows.”

Almost all of the milk on the farm goes towards the cheese business. The Cahalans make hard white cheese and Gouda, which is semi-hard. They also sell some of their milk to another cheese-making farmer in Clare.

Cais na Tire cheese

Cais na Tire cheese

“You have to have an outlet if you’re milking sheep,” says Barry. “Because there’s no co-op to come and take it for you.”

Barry and Lorraine make their cheese three days per week, using a simple and traditional method.

“Once the sheep are milked, the milk is pumped into the cheese vat,” says Barry. “It’s then heated and pasteurised before being cooled back down.

“Cultures and rennet are then added. The next step is separating the curds from the whey.

“Once the whey is drained, the curds (which is essentially the cheese) are put into cheese moulds which are secured with a lid. They are pressed to drain out any remaining whey and they’re then left for 3½ hours.

“After that, the cheese is taken out of the mould and left to stand overnight. The following morning, it’s put into brine and left there for a day and a half.

Barry working in the vat room

Barry working in the vat room

“The final step is waxing the cheese, before it’s put on a timber shelf and left to mature for six to nine months.

“The cheese has to be turned and wiped every week, because it’s a living product.”

The cheese mainly goes for wholesale, with Barry and Lorraine boxing it up before it is collected by a distributor, who sends it to hotels, restaurants and shops throughout Ireland.

“We also supply a few local independent retailers as well as a few bigger ones like Sheridan’s Cheesemongers and La Rousse Foods,” says Barry.

The Cahalans’ sheep are brought into the shed in November and fed a diet of silage through the winter until they are let out again in the spring. Once they are back out on grass, the milking season starts again.

The Cahalan's six-week-old lambs

The Cahalan's six-week-old lambs

“Each sheep is fed about 800g of meal per day, so that’s 400g at each milking,” says Barry.

“They’re shorn twice yearly because we can’t treat them for blowfly or anything like that. None of those treatment products are licensed for use on milking sheep.”

Most of the sheep on Barry and Lorraine’s farm lamb in spring, but they reserve a few for summer.

“Split lambing allows us to level out the milk throughout the year,” says Barry.

The couple also keep some cattle.

“We used to keep a lot of continentals but a few years ago we changed to contract-rearing heifers,” Barry says.

Cheeses in the ripening room

Cheeses in the ripening room

“It works better for us with the sheep and the business. We get the heifers as weanlings around May, so they’re usually around three months old at that stage. Then we rear them and put them in calf.

“They go back to the farmer that owns them then. We keep them for 500 days on average.

“We used to grow around 50ac of spring barley when we had the continentals too but we got out of that as well. We didn’t have big enough machinery for tillage.”

Lorraine letting the ewes in for milking

Lorraine letting the ewes in for milking

Farm Diversification Q&A

What level of start-up costs did you incur?

About €100,000. We got a LEADER grant for the cheese vat and other equipment but the shed, parlour and everything else cost us around the €100,000 mark.

How long did it take to get up and running?

We started building the shed in 2012 and it was over two years.

Do you need insurance?

Yes, we have insurance for the farm and for all aspects of the cheese-making business, including all the equipment.

Was planning permission required?

Yes, for the shed and cheese room where we have storage tanks and all our equipment.

Did you find any bodies helpful when starting up?

LEADER was great for the funding. Advice-wise, we didn’t find any bodies particularly helpful. We did our own research, which was key, and we had great experts to ask advice from.

What has been your biggest challenge?

There isn’t a huge selection of milking sheep bloodlines in this country so sourcing good rams was a challenge.

We bought five from Holland a few years ago. We kept two and sold the other three.

This year, a few sheep farmers we know went to France and bought new rams. We’re all depending on each other to bring in new bloodlines.

We’ve also found the shape and position of some sheep’s teats makes it difficult to milk.

Sheep’s teats are often quite high up and pointed to the side to facilitate the lambs sucking, but for milking we need low, straight teats, otherwise it’s difficult to get the clusters on.

We now try to breed from the best milking sheep and the ones with the best teats.