Dairying with a difference: The Tipperary sheep farmers making award-winning cheese

Barry and Lorraine Cahalan started milking sheep 10 years ago and now they’re making award-winning cheese on their farm.

Barry and Lorraine Cahalan from Cais na Tire cheese. Photos: Gerry Stronge Expand
The Cahalan's six-week-old lambs Expand
Cheeses in the ripening room Expand
Lorraine letting the ewes in for milking Expand
Barry working in the vat room Expand
Barry and Lorraine in the milking parlour Expand
The Cahalan's flock on their way in for milking Expand
Barry and Lorraine's sheep on their way into the milking parlour Expand
Barry &amp; Lorraine Cahalan from Cais na Tire cheese with their 6 week old lambs. Pictures by Gerry Stronge Expand
Cais na Tire cheese Expand
Lorraine Cahalan cleaning the cheese moulds . Pic Gerry Stronge Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

In 2012, Tipperary couple Barry and Lorraine Cahalan started their unconventional journey to dairy farming by buying 50 lambs.

The couple now milk over 200 ewes and make award-winning Cáis na Tíre cheese on their farm in Ballinderry, Nenagh.

