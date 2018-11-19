The value of Irish agriculture output grew at the second fastest rate in Europe last year, according to new figures from the European Commission.

Dairy recovery sees value Irish agricultural output grow at second fastest rate in EU

In almost all EU Member States, the value of agricultural output increased in 2017.

However, the highest increase, in relative terms, was recorded in Estonia (+18.2pc), ahead of Ireland (+13.6pc), Romania (+13.2pc), the United Kingdom (+12.6pc) and Poland (+11.1pc).

Irish agri-food exports hit a record 12.6bn last year, according to figures from Bord Bia, with sales growth to the UK continuing to grow despite Brexit fears.

Dairy remains the most valuable sector, with exports of products and ingredients valued at €4bn, up 19pc, and now accounts for one third of all food and drink exports.

Among the Member States with the largest agricultural industry, the value of total agricultural output increased by 8.6pc in Germany, 4.5pc in Spain, 3.2pc in France and 2.2pc in Italy.

The economic accounts for agriculture show that total agricultural output in the European Union (EU) stood at €432.6 billion in basic prices in 2017, up by 6.2pc compared with 2016.

In 2017, the equivalent of 56pc (or €244.1 bn) of the value of agricultural output generated was spent on intermediate consumption (input goods and services), while gross value added (i.e. the value of output minus the value of intermediate consumption) was the equivalent of 44pc (or €188.5 bn).