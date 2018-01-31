Dairy firm Arla ups investments to meet emerging market demand

Arla, one of the world’s largest dairy firms competing with food giants like Danone and Nestle, said on Wednesday it would hike investments to a record 527 million euros ($655.90 million) in 2018 from 335 million last year.

“In South-East Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, disposable income is increasing and families are increasingly demanding nutritious dairy products,” Arla said in a statement.

To meet this growing demand, it is investing 190 million euros in the coming three years to expand a production site in Germany, which makes milk powder and ultra-pasteurized (UHT) milk for markets outside Europe.