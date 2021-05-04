Crunch decision: How these brothers plan to make a packet after branching into crisps

After seven generations of potato farming on their large family holding, Co Dublin brothers Sean and Martin Clinton have delved into a tasty new avenue, adding value and maximising profit.

Their new farm to fork enterprise, Clinton’s Crisps, has bagged several national awards since launching in 2018.

“We grew up on the farm in Skerries, spending the summer holidays picking potatoes rather than going on holidays,” says Sean.

“Our parents had always kept some beef stock too and used some of the land to grow grain and grasses such as spring barley and winter wheat.

“I was never a fan of picking the potatoes, but Martin enjoyed it. He then took over the farm from our parents and I went on to work in Largo Foods after graduation.”

Primary producer: Martin Clinton with a tray of potatoes

Twitter

Email

Primary producer: Martin Clinton with a tray of potatoes

After 25 years working his way up through Largo (owners of Tayto), Sean came up with a plan.

“I’d often sit down on a Saturday night with my wife Helen and our kids and watch a movie. We’d always get a few treats and I’d been noticing that crisps just didn’t taste the way they did when I was a child,” he says.

“I had this idea that I wanted to bring back the crunchy, old-style, traditional crisps that we grew up with. I wanted to create a crisp that people could make memories with and associate with.”

Sean spoke to Martin about the idea, and they both agreed that they were on to something special.

“Martin had already been supplying Tayto with some of his potatoes and he knew how to grow differing varieties successfully,” he says.

“We knew we had a good raw product, we just needed to work on the production side of things.

“We were interested in keeping the family name going and adding value to potatoes again; 27,000 tonnes of potatoes are imported into this country yearly as crisps, yet I believe we, the Irish, grow the best potatoes in the world.

“Farming is getting more demanding. Small farms are getting smaller while big farms are getting bigger. There’s a lack of balance.

“The pressure on the potato industry is massive. When I was a child, there was no such thing as a ‘best before’ on a bag of spuds. That was because potatoes weren’t washed until they were being used. The clay naturally preserved them.

“Now they have to be washed and pre-packed which puts them on the clock in terms of sale and use.”

As the Clinton brothers took the plunge, they each made their sacrifices in the name of their new venture.

“We used all the money we had. I sold my house in Drogheda and myself and my family moved back to my home house on the farm and began caring for my father, after my mother’s sudden passing in 2017,” says Sean.

They had been thinking of building the factory on the farm, but after weighing up their options, they realised it wouldn’t work. Natural gas is an essential element in the crisp-making business, and the brothers found a suitable factory in Ashbourne, less than 40 minutes from the farm, which already had it.

Joint venture: Sean and Martin

Twitter

Email

Joint venture: Sean and Martin

Having spent so much of his life working in the crisp production sector, Sean knew what type of facility and equipment would be needed to produce Clinton’s Crisps, and so he began scouring what he needed, throughout Europe.

“I worked closely with an engineer to design the factory to be as clever as possible. We put everything into it. We designed it to require minimal staff and to be as efficient and productive as possible,” he says.

Just one year after beginning the process, Clinton’s Crisps began production, with Martin providing the highest quality potatoes, and Sean and his new colleague, Damien, managing the production of the product.

“Damien has a similar background to me, but in a more technical sense. We’ve been working hard since we launched to provide a crisp that’s different to anything else on the market,” Sean says.

“We wanted to ensure our product was totally allergen-free, as well as being vegan friendly, opening up our market to otherwise closed avenues.

“Our flavours are strong and robust. I wanted our salt and vinegar flavour to remind me of my childhood, when we would sit at the harbour in Skerries with a fresh bag of chips. A taste to resonate with was important for me.”

While most of their competitors use sunflower oil to cook their crisps, which is imported from Europe, Sean and Martin use rapeseed oil, which is Irish-grown and has an array of health benefits.

“Martin grows rapeseed as a rotational crop as he also grows spring barley and oats as well as winter wheat and winter barley. He uses 100 acres of the land to grow the potatoes while using the remaining 300 as a mixed farm enterprise,” says Sean.

“He keeps a good herd of cattle and makes quite a bit of hay and straw, most of which he sells.

“The farm is on the east coast which is a micro-climate. The land is good and well irrigated, ideal for growing crops.”

The potatoes, are planted in March and harvested from July. The varieties grown for the crisp production are different to regular potatoes, because of the components required for frying.

“Potatoes that are used for crisps should be round because when they are sliced, they should fit into a bag nicely,” says Sean.

Right variety: Seed potatoes on the Clinton farm

Twitter

Email

Right variety: Seed potatoes on the Clinton farm

“They should have a thin skin and a low sugar content. Regular potatoes are sweet and flowery and are no good for use as crisps. This is because when you fry a potato, the sugars convert, so if they have a high sugar content the potato will turn dark in colour.”

Clinton’s Crisps are primarily made from Lady Amarilla and Kibitz varieties and are taken directly from the field for the first two months and are then put into cold storage.

Martin’s son Conor is next in line to take over the family holding and is currently responsible for much of seasonal upkeep on the farm, such as sowing and harvesting.

Family business: Sean, Conor (17) and Martin

Twitter

Email

Family business: Sean, Conor (17) and Martin

“Family support is everything in a farm business,” says Sean. “Without the support of my wife Helen and Martin’s wife Fionnula, we wouldn’t have been able to diversify as we have.”

After two years of hard work, Clinton’s Crisps made its debut in retail after being accepted into the Supervalu Food Academy. The brand is listed in Supervalu stores as well as Tesco, as of last year.

“Our aim now is to get more listings in both retail and independent outlets, while keeping one eye on the export market.”

Q&A: ‘ If we had bought a bespoke factory line it would have cost €2-3 million, but we went another route ’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

Our start-up cost was extensive. If we had bought a bespoke factory line it would have cost €2-3 million, but we went another route which was much more cost-effective.

I have a friend who is experienced in this type of work and he helped to make our production line.

We bought a cooker which holds 1.2 tonnes of rapeseed oil. We also needed a peeler and a hopper, and equipment to weigh the potatoes and a draining system. We then needed a packing line.

We batch-cook our crisps as opposed to producing continuously. This allows us to clean out the entire line after every batch. We cook 80kg of crisps an hour, whereas some of our conventional competitors cook 2.1 tonnes per hour.

Snack to the future: Sean on the farm

Twitter

Email

Snack to the future: Sean on the farm

How long did it take to get your business off the ground?

It took a year to get from concept to production.

Was financing readily available from the banks for this type of business?

We used all our own money for the business rather than accessing bank financing. I sold my house and used the money generated from this, while Martin used savings.

What support bodies/agencies were available to help?

We were recognised as a high-potential start up company by Enterprise Ireland, which meant we could avail of some benefits. We did courses through Enterprise Ireland on business, consultancy and on financing and they were fantastic and still are.

We also got accepted into the Supervalu Food Academy which was brilliant, and we got help from Meath and Fingal county councils.

Was planning permission required?

No, we didn’t build so we didn’t require planning permission. If we had built on the farm it would have been vastly different.

Was insurance required?

Yes, we had to insure the factory itself. We are literally lighting a fire under a substantial amount of oil, so our insurance is expensive.

We worked with our broker to bring down the price and mitigated risk by putting strict fire safety measures in place.

Are you required to register with any bodies or obtain any special licences?

We are registered with the HSE and have regular audits. We are fully trained in food safety and handling.

What has been your biggest challenge to date?

Distribution. We knew how to grow the potatoes and make the product but getting it to the consumer has been an entire learning process for us.

Distributing in highly populated areas like Dublin and Cork is easier but finding an efficient way to get our product to the smaller stores and more remote locations has been a challenge.

Distribution costs can be quite high so we use a mixture of small and large distributors. Finding a distribution model that fits everything you want can be hard.